CREST Announces Global Rollout of New CRT Exam with Significant Discounts Until January 2024

CREST‘s latest Registered Penetration Tester (CRT) exam is now globally available, marking a significant expansion in over 70 countries at more than 1000 Pearson VUE test centres. To mark this milestone, CREST is offering attractive discounts on the exam fees.

In celebration of the new exam’s launch, CREST has announced a 75% discount for employees of member companies and a 40% discount for all other candidates for exams booked by 31 January 2024 and taken by 30 April 2024.

Today, CREST, an internationally renowned not-for-profit cyber security body, has launched the new Registered Penetration Tester (CRT) certification across the globe. This initiative significantly increases the accessibility of industry-standard cyber security training and certification.

The CRT exam has undergone substantial updates to keep pace with the evolving demands of the cyber security industry. This intermediate-level exam evaluates a candidate’s skills in penetration testing, now including a wider array of topics such as exploitations, mail and OS command injection, and Web Application logic flaws. These enhancements have been rigorously developed and tested by CREST’s expert team of assessors.

Nick Benson, CEO of CREST, remarked, “CREST’s goal has always been to raise the quality and professionalism of cybersecurity practices, leading the way in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment as well as red teaming, incident response and threat intelligence. Our commitment to ensuring cybersecurity professionals adhere to rigorous ethical and technical standards is exemplified by the growing popularity and recognition of our CRT qualification internationally.”

“CREST research has shown us that the quality of Pen Tests varies enormously and that the lack of defined standards complicates the landscape. The CRT exam has been designed to reflect current Pen Test practice and to accurately assess an individual’s knowledge, skills and experience. Available to take in over 70 countries, we are seeing more of a logical progression to standardisation across the sector – which can only be a good thing.”

The CRT exam is widely recognised and mandated in several global regions, maintaining its status as the technical exam aligned with the NCSC’s CHECK Team Member standards in the UK. The updated CRT exam continues to uphold the rigorous standards and security expected of CREST certifications, representing a significant achievement for individuals and a mark of expertise for employers and regulatory bodies.

Candidates must first pass the CREST Practitioner Security Analyst (CPSA) certification before sitting for the CRT exam, which is also available at Pearson VUE centres and included in the launch promotion.

Andy Woolhead, Head of Cyber Skills and Certifications at CREST, said, “The CRT exam has been comprehensively refreshed to retain the high quality our members and candidates expect. With contributions from our expert assessors and the broader CREST community, the updated CRT exam is a balanced and extensive assessment of both infrastructure and web skills. It is a crucial step towards standardising the Pen Testing sector, reflecting the current practices and competencies required.”

CREST’s certifications ensure that cyber professionals are competent, ethical, and qualified. The global availability of the updated CRT qualification is a significant stride towards standardising the cyber security industry.

Pearson VUE, a leading global provider of computer-based testing, administers the CRT exam, ensuring its integrity through proctoring. The exam now includes a virtual machine (VM) featuring tools for candidates to use, streamlining the examination process.

CREST offers a comprehensive career pathway within the cyber security field, from entry-level to experienced senior tester positions, and collaborates with a wide range of technical security firms to shape its examinations and career progression routes.

For further information and to book a CRT exam, please visit CREST’s dedicated page: www.crest-approved.org/skills-certifications-careers/crest-registered-penetration-tester/.