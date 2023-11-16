Dash Couriers Unveils Revolutionary All-Electric Parcel Delivery Service

Dash Couriers Wiltshire LTD, renowned in the logistics field and backed by 25 years of its owners’ industry expertise, is excited to introduce Dash Parcel – an innovative, fully electric parcel delivery service. This initiative showcases Dash Couriers’ dedication to sustainable practices, cutting-edge solutions, and superior customer service.

Established in 2020 by the enterprising duo, Darren and Shani Moore, Dash Couriers has rapidly progressed over the last three years. Starting their journey as van drivers, the Moores’ industry acumen and commitment propelled the company forward. Landing a contract with Amazon within just six months was a critical milestone in their journey to acclaim.

Bringing 50 years of combined experience, including a background in the motor industry, the Moores turned their logistics venture dream into a successful reality. Their story is a testament to perseverance, tenacity, and a pursuit of excellence.

During the challenging times of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the Moores encountered both personal and professional hurdles. Shani, balancing roles as a mother, wife, and caregiver, found strength in her challenges. The couple’s direct experience with industry maltreatment and driver welfare issues drove their ambition to create a firm focused on employee care.

With self-taught acumen and a zeal for their work, the Moores led Dash Couriers in delivering more than 10 million parcels across the nation. The company’s emphasis on welfare, community involvement, and swift expansion led to a fleet of 60 drivers, 50 vehicles, and five significant contracts.

Dash Couriers has recently made a £500,000 investment in 10 electric vehicles, paving the way for Dash Parcel. This eco-friendly service aims to provide sustainable deliveries within London and SN postcodes. It caters to both businesses and individual customers, offering guaranteed next-day and same-day delivery services. Dash Couriers plans ambitious expansion throughout the UK in 2024.

Darren Moore, Managing Director of Dash Couriers, says, “We firmly believe in the correlation between driver welfare and customer satisfaction. By respecting and empowering our team, Dash Couriers has built a business model that thrives on exceptional service. Listening to customer feedback on how we can sustainably operate and adhering to personal passion has been at the core of our success.”

Dash Couriers encourages everyone to join the sustainable delivery movement. For more information, contact admin@dashcouriers.co.uk and discover how Dash Parcel can address your unique needs and support a more sustainable future.