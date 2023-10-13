DNA Vetcare Expands Network with Acquisition of 12 Former Medivet Surgeries

DNA Vetcare, a proudly independent, multi award-winning provider of exceptional veterinary care, is excited to announce the acquisition of 12 divested Medivet surgeries. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the group’s mission to provide gold standard healthcare for pets and reinforces their commitment to the well-being of animals and standards of veterinary care in the UK.

The acquired surgeries include:

All Creatures Clinic Chelsfield

All Creatures Clinic Locksbottom

The Vet on Richmond Hill

The Vet in St Margarets

Ferring Street Veterinary Surgery

Ferring Street Vets, East Preston

Barton Veterinary Centre

Elizabeth Street Veterinary Clinic

The Hackney Vet

Iffley Vets Oxford

Iffley Vets Wheatley

The Vet Station

The acquisition of these 12 veterinary surgeries underscores DNA Vetcare’s commitment to improving access to an independent and caring approach to pet care and aligns with the group’s principles of providing a caring, professional service for pet owners and their pets.

“We are thrilled to welcome these surgeries into the DNA Vetcare family,” said Dane Walker, Founder and Director. “These fantastic surgeries allow us to serve even more pet owners and their beloved animals, ensuring they receive the highest standard of veterinary care. We look forward to building upon the excellent reputation of these surgeries and continuing to provide exceptional service to clients and their pets.”

DNA Vetcare is delighted that the 12 veterinary surgeries are returning to independent ownership. The newly acquired surgeries and their dedicated staff will undergo a seamless transition process to become fully integrated within the DNA Vetcare family. Clients and their pets can expect the same level of dedication, expertise, and personalised care they have come to trust with the added benefit of access to DNA Vetcare’s multi award-winning independent network of excellence and resources.

For more information about DNA Vetcare, please visit www.dnavetcare.co.uk.