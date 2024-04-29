Experts Launch Energy Advice Service to Support Employee Wellbeing

Amidst rising concerns over fuel poverty and its adverse effects on employee morale, energy specialists Residential Energy Services (RES) have recently inaugurated their new Workplace Energy Advice programme.

Backed by The Department of Energy Security & Net Zero and Midlands Net Zero Hub, this initiative offers employees flexible access to energy advice, enhancing energy efficiency both in the workplace and at home.

This fully funded initiative ensures free, flexible access to energy advice particularly aimed at the manufacturing, production, and retail sectors. It addresses the challenges faced by employees in accessing community advice due to irregular shift patterns or limited technological and resource access.

The service is customised to fit individual business needs and employee schedules, ensuring no work disruption. It includes “drop-in” workshops, consultations, and pop-up services in common areas, all integrated smoothly into employees’ daily routines.

The programme delivers instructions on energy conservation and waste reduction, details on energy-saving measures like insulation and air source heat pumps, and personal sessions to assess funding eligibility, Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs), and other queries about enhancing home energy efficiency.

“This unique service from RES empowers employers to provide tangible guidance and support to employees to drive forward their commitment to sustainability,” stated Sarah Parry, Managing Director of Residential Energy Services.

Since 2014, RES has been pivotal in raising awareness and providing advisory services on energy subsidies to over 20,000 UK households. They focus on educating homeowners about energy-saving measures and oversee the customer journey from initial advice to installation.