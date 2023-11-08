Fulfillrite Expands Operations with a State-of-the-Art Facility in Salt Lake City, Utah

Fulfillrite, a trusted leader in fulfillment services, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. This expansion represents a significant milestone in Fulfillrite’s ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier fulfillment solutions and services to its growing customer base.

The strategic choice of Salt Lake City as the location for this new facility offers several advantages. Situated near the Salt Lake City International Airport and Interstate 215, Fulfillrite can now provide faster and more cost-effective shipping options, particularly to customers on the US West Coast. This move underscores Fulfillrite’s dedication to elevating service quality and operational efficiency.

Charlie Brieger, CEO of Fulfillrite, expressed his enthusiasm for this expansion, stating, “We care a lot about providing exceptional fulfillment services to our clients, and we think this is a major step toward being able to do that on a larger scale,” said Charlie Brieger, CEO of Fulfillrite. “Our clients’ trust and support have been instrumental in our growth, and we are grateful for our dedicated staff whose hard work makes our success possible.”

The new warehouse in Salt Lake City is fully operational and upholds the high service standards for which Fulfillrite is renowned. To ensure a seamless transition and maintain service excellence during this expansion, Fulfillrite is initially extending access to the new facility to a select group of clients. This phased approach allows the company to optimise operations and ensure a smooth integration of services for all clients in the near future.

Fulfillrite invites its existing clients who are interested in utilising the new Salt Lake City location to get in touch with their account representative. They will receive detailed information on how to transition their fulfillment needs to this state-of-the-art facility. This marks an exciting chapter in Fulfillrite’s journey, and they look forward to continuing to meet and exceed their clients’ expectations with this expansion.