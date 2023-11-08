HITEC Foundation Grants Scholarships to an Unprecedented 100 Scholars for the 2023-2024 Academic Year

The HITEC (Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council) Foundation is proud to announce the selection of an unprecedented one hundred scholars to receive scholarships for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year.

The HITEC Foundation, a 501c3 organisation, is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of Hispanic technology talent. Through its commitment to providing financial support, personalised mentorship, and career development opportunities, the foundation empowers students across the United States. These scholars gain access to internships and early career pathways that contribute to their growth as future technology leaders. The foundation’s mission is made possible through the generous support of corporate partners who not only believe in the potential of these emerging technologists but also rely on their innovative skills to advance solutions.

As a testament to its dedication, the HITEC Foundation is delighted to recognise the talents of its scholars by awarding scholarships of up to $5,000 each, coupled with ongoing mentorship and career development resources.

Kelley Francis, Executive Director of the HITEC Foundation, expressed enthusiasm about the program’s continued success: “We are thrilled to share our impressive Class of 2023 and look forward to working with them this year and beyond. This program is provided by the generous support of our donors and program sponsors including Morgan Stanley and HPE.”

Congratulations to the one hundred recipients who have been chosen to receive scholarships for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year.

The HITEC Foundation extends heartfelt gratitude to all the supporters who make these scholarship opportunities possible. Your contributions are deeply appreciated.

If you are interested in becoming a mentor, volunteer, or sponsoring a recipient from the Class of 2023, please contact Kelley Francis at kelley@hitecglobal.org. Your involvement can make a meaningful impact on the future of Hispanic technology talent.