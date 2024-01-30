Honoring Compassion: The 2023 Funeral Services Awards

Business Awards UK is honoured to commemorate the 2023 Funeral Services Awards, recognising those distinguished companies and individuals who offer solace and exceptional services in times of mourning. These awards spotlight the exemplary commitment, innovation, and empathy within the funeral services sector.

2023 Funeral Services Awards Laureates

Brunel Independent Funeral Directors Ltd – Funeral Director of the Year

– Funeral Director of the Year Mike Warren Celebrant – Outstanding Funeral Celebrant

– Outstanding Funeral Celebrant Shayne Stork Family Funeral Service – Excellence in Funeral Home Services

– Excellence in Funeral Home Services Helen Horne Funeral Directors Ltd – Funeral Service Sustainability Award

– Funeral Service Sustainability Award Scattering Ashes – Best Memorial Product Supplier

– Best Memorial Product Supplier Cromer and District Independent Funeral Services – Best Independent or Family Run Funeral Director

– Best Independent or Family Run Funeral Director Adriennes Flowers – Bereavement Floristry Excellence Award

2023 Funeral Services Awards Contenders

Aubrey Kirkham Funeral Directors – Best Independent or Family Run Funeral Director

– Best Independent or Family Run Funeral Director Poppys – Bereavement Floristry Excellence Award

– Bereavement Floristry Excellence Award Loving Reflection – Outstanding Funeral Celebrant

– Outstanding Funeral Celebrant Rachel Henderson, Celebrant Rachel – Outstanding Funeral Celebrant

– Outstanding Funeral Celebrant Helen Horne Funeral Directors Ltd – Excellence in Funeral Home Services

– Excellence in Funeral Home Services Memoria Funerals – Funeral Director of the Year

– Funeral Director of the Year KC Funeral Service – Best Independent or Family Run Funeral Director

– Best Independent or Family Run Funeral Director Jill Glencross Independent Funeral Directors Ltd – Funeral Director of the Year

– Funeral Director of the Year Armstrongs Funeral Service – Excellence in Funeral Home Services

– Excellence in Funeral Home Services Aura Flights – Best Memorial Product Supplier

The honourees of the 2023 Funeral Services Awards have exhibited unparalleled dedication to aiding families in their grief. With a foundation of compassion, each recipient and finalist has surpassed expectations in delivering solace, dignity, and respect for both the departed and their families.

Brunel Independent Funeral Directors Ltd has been acclaimed for its superior funeral direction. The exceptional celebrant services of Mike Warren Celebrant have been recognised for providing poignant and memorable ceremonies. Both Shayne Stork Family Funeral Service and Helen Horne Funeral Directors Ltd have been lauded for their outstanding service quality and environmental commitment, respectively.

Moreover, Scattering Ashes has offered indispensable support to families seeking distinctive memorials, whilst Cromer and District Independent Funeral Services has been noted for its family-centred approach. The thoughtful floral tributes by Adriennes Flowers have provided comfort in sorrowful times.

The finalists, including the empathetic contributions of Celebrant Rachel and the impactful services by KC Funeral Service and Armstrongs Funeral Service, have all upheld the highest standards of care and professionalism. The innovative memorials by Aura Flights reflect a commitment to celebrating lives in unique ways.

The 2023 Funeral Services Awards pay tribute to those who serve with honour, compassion, and a profound appreciation of the significance of their role. These awards aim to both acknowledge these important contributions and encourage ongoing excellence within the funeral service profession.

For more information on the 2023 Funeral Services Awards or to organise interviews with any of the awardees or finalists, please get in touch with Business Awards UK.