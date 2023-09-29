incspaces Explores International Expansion, Eyeing Entry into New Markets

Leading UK flexible workspace provider incspaces is setting its sights on international expansion to broaden its global presence.

incspaces, a well-known provider of serviced offices and co-working spaces with a strong presence in London, Leeds, and Manchester, is actively considering entry into overseas markets with plans to expand internationally in Q1 2024. This strategic move underscores incspaces’ commitment to offering top-tier workspace solutions to businesses worldwide.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, the leadership team has been visiting European and Asian cities to assess potential properties and conduct market research to identify locations that align with the company’s mission and values.

Key areas of interest for potential expansion include Madrid, Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Singapore, with specific properties already shortlisted and actively pursued. These new venues, once operational, will offer state-of-the-art private offices, meeting rooms, co-working spaces, and event facilities.

James Hennessy, Managing Director, stated, “In the short time since I joined the incredible team at incspaces, we’ve executed on ambitious growth plans that have propelled us forward. We’ve successfully opened two new sites, and we’re not stopping there. We are on track to open one new UK site and one Dublin location by the end of Q4 2023, and we’re incredibly keen to extend our footprint into exciting new international markets. We’ve been diligently studying overseas data to identify the most promising opportunities, and I’m excited to see how the plans unfold.

Our strategy involves focusing on key cities that are poised for significant growth and their demand for flexible workspaces. What sets us apart is our ability to forge strong and productive relationships with landlords that lead to innovative joint venture management deals, these allow us to create exceptional environments for our clients, whilst driving value for our landlords.

As we move forward, our commitment to providing exceptional workplace solutions remains unwavering. We’re looking forward to the journey ahead and the incredible opportunities that await us on the global stage”.

By the close of 2024, incspaces aims to double its international presence, expanding its portfolio to include a total of 10 properties worldwide.