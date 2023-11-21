Karaca, Leading Türkiye Home and Lifestyle Brand, Broadens UK Footprint

Karaca, boasting a prestigious 50-year history, has unveiled its second UK store at Westfield London, the largest shopping mall in Europe. This follows the successful launch of its first store at Islington Square, a key shopping destination in the UK’s capital.

Celebrating five decades as a key player in the Turkish home and lifestyle market, Karaca joyfully announces the opening of its second UK establishment at Westfield London, the largest shopping centre in Europe. This development is a pivotal moment in Karaca’s international growth plans, building upon the triumph of its debut store in London’s Islington Square.

Established in 1973, Karaca has become a beloved name in Türkiye, famed for its extensive range of over 28,000 products. The brand has been a transformative force in the home and lifestyle sector, offering innovative, high-quality items from kitchen must-haves and tableware to compact home appliances and chic home decor. Its Fine Pearl Collection, a global first and the only dinner set fashioned from genuine pearls, is a testament to Karaca’s dedication to superior design and craftsmanship.

Commencing Global Market Expansion Through Strategic UK Investment

Karaca’s global footprint covers 48 countries with 305 stores and upwards of 2,000 sales points, underscoring its long-standing legacy and appeal. The brand’s foray into the UK market is a deliberate strategy to strengthen its global leadership position.

Cihangir Çetintırnak, Karaca UK’s Country Director, stated, “After a solid history of 50 years, our vision is to establish ourselves as one of the top three brands in our category not just in Europe and America, but across the world. The opening of our second store in Westfield London, is a crucial milestone in achieving our 2030 vision. Following the success of our Islington Square store and our growing presence in the UK e-commerce market, we are enthusiastic about using the UK market as a springboard for expanding our global presence.”

Enhancing UK-Türkiye Trade Relations for a New Economic Partnership Era

Karaca’s expansion in the UK reflects the evolving trade ties between the United Kingdom and Türkiye. The UK government has recently called for input to draft a new, updated free trade agreement (FTA) with Türkiye, aiming to replace the existing agreement, rooted in 1990s-era provisions and limited to goods trading.

This new FTA is intended to be more comprehensive, including sectors like technical and digital services, to better address 21st-century economic needs. Türkiye’s prominence as one of the UK’s top 20 trading partners is underscored by a trade volume reaching £26 billion in the 12 months leading up to June 2023.

Karaca’s UK market growth mirrors this flourishing economic bond. The revamped FTA is expected to offer Turkish companies more opportunities to establish and expand in London and across the UK, fostering a dynamic business landscape and promoting cultural exchange.

About Karaca:

The Karaca Group, encompassing 11 brands such as Karaca Home and Emsan, operates internationally with a workforce nearing 3,500. It unites an array of over 140 product categories under its flagship brand, ranging from cutting-edge dinnerware to advanced home appliances.

