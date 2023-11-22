Kasssh and Roof Giant Revolutionise Trade Industry with Online Cash Payment Option

Kasssh, an online cash payment solution, has teamed up with Roof Giant, a leading online roofing retailer, to launch an unprecedented cash payment option for roofing solutions. This innovative partnership marks a significant advancement in the trade sector, offering a novel way for roofing professionals and DIY enthusiasts to purchase supplies.

Revolutionising Trade with a Hybrid Payment Solution

The collaboration between Kasssh and Roof Giant introduces a ground-breaking cash payment facility for online roofing purchases. This initiative combines the convenience of digital shopping with the traditional appeal of cash payments, significantly enhancing the purchasing process for roofing materials.

Key Innovations by Kasssh and Roof Giant:

Unmatched Accessibility:

This joint venture pioneers new levels of accessibility in the trade industry. Roof Giant’s integration of Kasssh’s cash payment system ensures that customers from all backgrounds have easy access to quality roofing materials, regardless of their payment preferences.

Privacy and Security:

Prioritising online security, Kasssh and Roof Giant offer a secure, private payment alternative. Customers can now make cash purchases through Kasssh’s offline payment method, ensuring their personal and financial data remain protected.

Flexibility and Convenience:

With over 28,000 payment locations, Kasssh offers unprecedented flexibility, surpassing the combined reach of all bank branches and Post Offices. This allows Roof Giant’s customers to pay for their purchases conveniently at local supermarkets, newsagents, and petrol stations.

Paving the Way for the Trade Industry

Paul Allsop of Roof Giant shared his excitement about the partnership: “At Roof Giant, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional service to our customers. Teaming up with Kasssh allows us to offer a unique and convenient payment solution, setting new standards in the trade industry. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the customer experience and embracing innovative solutions.”

Piero Macari, the founder of Kasssh, added: “Our collaboration with Roofgiant.com represents our commitment to enabling access to the digital economy for all. By introducing the first-ever cash payment option for the trade and online roofing solutions in the UK, we are not just simplifying transactions; we are transforming the way professionals and enthusiasts access essential supplies. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to inclusivity, security, and convenience.”

Professionals and DIY enthusiasts in the roofing sector are invited to join this transformative journey with Roof Giant and Kasssh. For a unique shopping experience and to discover Roof Giant’s comprehensive range of roofing products with the convenience of cash payments through Kasssh, visit roofgiant.com.