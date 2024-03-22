Kloud9 Elevates Victoria House Manchester with Premier Internet Services

Kloud9, a frontrunner in internet infrastructure provision, is thrilled to partner with Salboy to unveil Victoria House Manchester, an innovative residential complex boasting 177 apartments over 25 floors. This collaboration ensures residents have access to internet speeds reaching 1 gigabit per second, positioning Victoria House as a beacon of contemporary city living.

Nestled in Manchester’s bustling centre, Victoria House stands as a testament to the city’s lively essence. Kloud9’s introduction of ultra-fast internet promises residents a living experience that harmoniously marries opulence, comfort, and state-of-the-art digital integration.

Alex Jackson, CEO of Kloud9, stated, “We aim to revolutionise how residents experience their home by providing them with the fastest internet speeds. Kloud9’s technology ensures that Victoria House will be at the forefront of digital innovation in residential living.”

Salboy, renowned for its dedication to superior property development, has meticulously crafted Victoria House with the needs of the contemporary city dweller in mind.

Simon Ismail, Managing Director at Salboy, commented, “Integrating Kloud9’s high-speed internet into Victoria House aligns perfectly with our vision of providing residents with a living space that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also technologically advanced.”

This venture is a landmark in enhancing Manchester’s living standards, securing Victoria House’s status as a forerunner in digitally-enhanced residential spaces.