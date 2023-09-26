Leading Fintech Timeline Raises £10m in Series B Funding and Surpasses £3bn AUM to Continue Trailblazing the Financial Advice Industry

Timeline, a prominent British Fintech platform dedicated to independent financial advisers, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a £10 million Series B funding round led by BlackFin Capital Partners, a private investment firm specialising in financial technology. This milestone coincides with Timeline achieving an impressive £3 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM), firmly positioning the company on track to double in size by the end of 2023.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Abraham Okusanya, Timeline has emerged as a pioneering force in the financial advice industry. The company offers Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) cutting-edge financial planning software, encompassing modules for initial client fact-finding, risk profiling, cashflow modeling, and investment analytics. In addition, Timeline provides Timeline Portfolios—a suite of cost-effective, high-performing model portfolios. What sets Timeline apart is its ability to deliver these tools as an end-to-end integrated package, ensuring UK-based IFAs benefit from a seamless digital experience.

Timeline’s founder and CEO Abraham Okusanya stated:

“This financing round will enable us to double down on our mission of providing financial advisors with cutting-edge technology that simplifies their workflow, elevates the client experience, and ultimately improves financial outcomes for millions of people in the UK.

I’m truly delighted that our mission has resonated so deeply with financial advisers and our valued investors. The UK’s financial advice market represents a staggering £1 trillion in AUM, and we aspire to rank among the top three providers of technology and Model Portfolio Services for IFAs within the next three years.”

The Series B funding will play a pivotal role in extending Timeline’s reach and enhancing its product offerings. The investment will drive the development of new features, improvements to existing modules, and deeper integration with other financial platforms. Additionally, it will support Timeline’s efforts to expand its market presence.

The funding round also includes participation from existing investors, including Mtech Capital, a Fintech VC with offices in London and Santa Monica, Darren Carter, board member of Peel Hunt, and Adam Seale, former CEO of Interactive Investor.

Loic Fonteneau, who led the round for Blackfin Capital Partners, commented:

“We were highly impressed by Abraham and his team and are thrilled to be supporting them as part of their journey to deliver better outcomes for IFAs and their clients. Timeline has demonstrated a profound understanding of the financial advisory landscape and a resolute commitment to delivering innovative solutions. We are convinced there are a lot of growth opportunities ahead of them.”

In 2023, Timeline has continued its remarkable growth trajectory, building upon its recognition as “the UK’s fastest-growing discretionary fund manager” for both 2021 and 2022, as acknowledged by independent research firm Nextwealth. Furthermore, Timeline stands out as one of the fastest-growing fintech companies to achieve the £3 billion AUM milestone.

Timeline’s Chairman, Adam Seale added:

‘This capital raise will enable Timeline to continue its impressive organic growth, while providing the flexibility to take advantage of strategic opportunities in the market’.

The synergy between Timeline’s planning software and its cost-effective model portfolios empowers IFAs to focus on cultivating strong client relationships, while also providing them with top-tier tools to deliver optimal outcomes for their clients.

Approval for the transaction has been received from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).