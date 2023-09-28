Leading Property Event, Celebrating 21 Years, Attracts Thousands of Investors this Autumn

The Property Investor Show, the UK’s premier event for property investors, is set to return this Autumn, marking its remarkable 21st anniversary. Scheduled for October 6th-7th, 2023, the event will once again be held at ExCel London, offering property enthusiasts and investors from around the world an unparalleled experience.

For over two decades, the Property Investor Show has served as the cornerstone of property investment knowledge, drawing thousands of property professionals to Excel London. Since its inception in 2002, the show has remained at the forefront of property investment education and networking opportunities, providing insights into the latest property trends and valuable knowledge from industry experts.

Nick Clark, Managing Director of Property Investor Media, remarked, “Over the years, our commitment to providing a platform for property professionals and investors to learn, connect, and thrive has only grown stronger,’ says Nick Clark, MD, Property Investor Media ‘This milestone is a testament to the enduring relevance of property investment and the vibrant community that surrounds it. We invite everyone to join us for what promises to be a remarkable event, filled with knowledge, opportunities, and connections.”

The event, which is free to attend, promises to be a landmark occasion. Attendees can anticipate networking opportunities, expert speaker sessions, and over 100 exhibitor stands, featuring international developers from locations like Dubai, Thailand, and Greece, as well as financial institutions and a diverse range of property professionals, all offering exclusive opportunities.

Event Details: