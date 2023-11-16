Lion Trust Named As Best Private Equity Service Provider in Singapore

Lion Trust is a trailblazing firm committed to democratizing access to sophisticated investment opportunities. The company has now proudly announced its recent recognition as the Best Private Equity Service Provider in Singapore. Lion Trust’s exceptional dedication to providing retail investors exclusive access to Private Equity Investments and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), traditionally reserved for Institutional Investors and Ultra High Net Worth Individuals, was recognised by the prestigious award.

The accolade serves as a testament to Lion Trust’s commitment to redefining the investment landscape, ensuring that every investor, regardless of their financial portfolio, has the opportunity to capitalize on exclusive and lucrative investment avenues.

James Grosvenor, CEO of Lion Trust, expressed his enthusiasm about the award, stating, “We are delighted to be the recipients of such a coveted award. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing retail investors with access to opportunities that are typically exclusive to institutional and high-net-worth investors. At Lion Trust, we firmly believe that every investor deserves the best information to make money, and we are dedicated to serving the retail market, ensuring that even investors without a million dollars to spare can benefit from our expertise.”

Lion Trust, under Grosvenor’s leadership, has emerged as a global player in the investment industry, with a base in Singapore and offices and resources strategically positioned worldwide. The firm’s commitment to serving sophisticated investors on a global scale reflects its mission to empower investors with the knowledge and opportunities they need to thrive in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Grosvenor continued, “Lion Trust is not just a financial services provider; it’s a commitment to excellence and inclusivity in the world of investments. Our global presence allows us to extend our reach and resources, ensuring that investors around the world can benefit from our cutting-edge services.”

The Best Private Equity Service Provider award reinforces Lion Trust’s position as a leader in the industry and highlights its dedication to providing unparalleled services to investors worldwide. As the firm looks ahead, it remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and delivering exceptional value to its clients.