LOOPLY: Enhancing Connectivity between SAP S/4HANA & Microsoft Teams

Arch Consulting, a premier provider of cutting-edge SAP solutions, is delighted to introduce Looply, an innovative cloud-based platform designed to optimise communication within SAP systems, at the forthcoming SAPinsider Las Vegas 2024 conference.

Looply aims to redefine organisational internal communication strategies by facilitating seamless integration between enterprise systems and Microsoft Teams. This integration allows for SAP notifications and approvals to be directly accessible within Teams channels, streamlining the decision-making process and enabling users to remain productive without the need to alternate between various applications.

“We are thrilled to unveil Looply at the SAPinsider Las Vegas 2024 conference,” stated Henry Blythe, CEO of Arch. “Looply represents a significant milestone in our mission to simplify communication channels within SAP environments and empower organizations to achieve greater efficiency, productivity, and collaboration. Looply takes SAP integration with Microsoft Teams to the next level.”

Key functionalities of Looply encompass:

Integration with Microsoft Teams: Looply effortlessly merges with Microsoft Teams, channeling SAP notifications and approvals straight into Teams channels.

Adaptive Card Designer: Looply's adaptable no-code/low-code card designer allows developers to create customised notifications and responses with ease.

Workflow Automation: The Workflow Studio offers user-friendly tools for enhancing and automating business procedures within Teams, significantly reducing development efforts.

Real-time Visibility and Transparency: Looply ensures immediate insight into SAP events and approval workflows within Teams, guaranteeing complete transparency and diminishing the necessity for manual interventions or status inquiries.

Looply is slated for an official launch at the SAPinsider Las Vegas 2024 conference, scheduled from March 19th to March 21st, 2024. Attendees will have the chance to delve into Looply’s functionalities and benefits through hands-on demonstrations.

“We invite attendees to visit our booth at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2024 to see Looply in action and learn how it can revolutionize communication within their organizations,” Blythe further commented.

For additional details on Looply and to arrange a demonstration, please visit www.looply.ai or get in touch with Chris Scott at Arch Consulting.

About Arch: Arch is a leading provider of innovative solutions for SAP environments. It delivers business solutions that help empower organizations of any size to realize huge process efficiencies and deliver enhanced user engagement. With a focus on simplifying communication channels and enhancing productivity, Arch is committed to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their SAP systems.

The company is privately owned and headquartered in the U.K.

