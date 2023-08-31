Manhattan Associates Receives Google Cloud’s Retail & CPG Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) has been honored with the prestigious title of “Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year” in the Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) category. This recognition highlights Manhattan’s remarkable innovation, exceptional customer service, and outstanding utilisation of Google Cloud solutions worldwide. Powering its supply chain commerce solutions is the Manhattan Active® Suite, which seamlessly integrates with Google Cloud, offering renowned global brands enhanced scalability, security, and resilience.

A front-runner in omnichannel retail and supply chain solutions, Manhattan leads the way with its comprehensive suite of software applications. These applications encompass every facet of the supply chain, from warehouse management and transportation to order processing, inventory management, and point-of-sale services. By unifying these functions, the brand enables companies to dismantle information silos, enhance visibility, streamline operations, and boost profitability.

“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognise the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year,” remarked Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. He added, “We’re delighted to recognise Manhattan Associates as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”

Sanjeev Siotia, Executive Vice President and CTO at Manhattan Associates, expressed his delight, saying, “We are delighted that Manhattan has been named a Google Cloud Partner of the Year. We have the industry’s leading cloud-native software platform with a microservices-based architecture to provide maximum flexibility and agility. We are proud to partner with Google Cloud to provide horizontally scalable and always available solutions that drive innovation in supply chain commerce and meet the high expectations of the world’s top brands.”

Recently, Manhattan Associates collaborated with Google Cloud on the Unified Commerce Benchmark, which represents the retail industry’s first practical analysis of Unified Commerce in specialty retail. Drawing insights from actual purchases, returns, and customer journeys across both digital and physical channels, this benchmark shed light on the key attributes of successful retailers, actionable best practices, and opportunities for others to enhance customer value and modernise their operations continually.

