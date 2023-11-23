MS Group Unveils ZargesMedical.co.uk in Strategic Alliance with Zarges GmbH

MS Group, a distinguished provider of storage solutions to the healthcare industry for almost 50 years, is thrilled to announce the debut of its new website, ZargesMedical.co.uk. This development marks a significant milestone, stemming from an exclusive partnership with Zarges GmbH, a globally acclaimed name in medical storage solutions.

Through this collaboration, MS Group emerges as the exclusive distributor of Zarges Medical Products in the UK, reinforcing its pledge to offer premier medical storage solutions to its customers.

ZargesMedical.co.uk promises to serve the trade sector with a diverse array of services, including:

National Project Leads: Offering efficient coordination and management of medical storage projects throughout the UK.

Prompt Deliveries: Guaranteeing a 3-day standard delivery for UK stock items and a 2-4 week delivery timeframe for items sourced directly from Germany.

Comprehensive Services: Providing a white-label service that includes survey, design, planning, and installation, customised to meet client requirements.

Sample Stock: Making available demo products for customer evaluations, trials, and exhibitions, aiding in informed purchasing decisions.

Media Assets: Supplying a vast collection of media resources, such as customisable brochures, an extensive image library, and educational videos.

Ian Sant, Director at the MS Group, commented on the launch, “Our partnership with Zarges GmbH is a testament to our dedication to providing the UK healthcare sector with unparalleled storage solutions. With ZargesMedical.co.uk, we aim to enhance our service offerings and continue our legacy of nearly 50 years in the industry.”