Outrank Expands Agency Presence and Welcomes Key Talent Following “Best Place to Work 2023” Award

Outrank is thrilled to announce significant developments for the year 2024. Esteemed industry expert Stephen Robinson, in collaboration with his management team, has expanded the Middlesbrough-based agency, leading to the establishment of two new offices in London and Edinburgh. This strategic expansion comes as the agency continues to secure new clients in these regions.

Outrank’s recent recognition as the “Best Place to Work” is a source of pride and reaffirms the company’s commitment to nurturing a workplace culture rooted in employee engagement, empowerment, and well-being. This award serves as a testament to the agency’s relentless dedication to the professional growth and satisfaction of its team members.

The agency has also welcomed key new hires in pivotal areas such as Operations, Human Resources (HR), and Finance. With the appointment of a new HR and Culture Director, Outrank aims to fortify its HR capabilities and align its human resources strategy with long-term business objectives. This strategic move is geared towards maintaining a culture of innovation and inclusivity within the organisation.

Francesca Kosina joins the team as the Operations Director, boasting over eighteen years of agency experience. With a deep-rooted passion for the digital marketing space, Francesca is renowned for her success in building high-performing agency teams. Over the past 15 years, she has collaborated with some of the largest brands across the UK, Middle East, and Europe. Her intuitive insights and ability to excel under pressure have made her a client favorite.

Established in 2017, Outrank has witnessed consistent growth and secured impressive clients in the professional services industry. The recent additions to the team are set to build upon this momentum while working on the development of their proprietary in-house tools.

Stephen Robinson, CEO, expressed profound gratitude for the prestigious “Best Place to Work” recognition, stating, “We are honoured to be named the ‘Best Place to Work. Our success as a company is intrinsically tied to the dedication and talent of our employees. We believe in creating an inclusive, supportive, and vibrant work environment where every team member can thrive. This award validates our commitment to our people, who are at the heart of our achievements.”

Robinson further shared the agency’s strategic vision, stating, “We are looking hard at creating Outrank as The go-to Digital MARKETING AGENCY FOR SMEs. We are thrilled to welcome our new hires to our leadership team and leverage their extensive experience to gain more clarity, direction and growth for the Agency.”