Outstanding Female Leaders Honored at the 2023 Women in Business Awards

The 2023 Women in Business Awards, hosted by Business Awards UK, proudly celebrate the achievements of exceptional women in the business world. These awards acknowledge the contributions of inspiring female entrepreneurs across various industries and honor their success, innovation, and leadership.

Women in Business Awards 2023 Winners

Maihvish Iqbal, AestheticsbyM – Social Media Businesswoman of the Year

– Social Media Businesswoman of the Year Ava Whetstone-Magee, Avalanche Equestrian – Startup Businesswoman of the Year

– Startup Businesswoman of the Year Phillipa Nicholson, Blue Bull Recruitment Ltd – Recruitment Businesswoman of the Year

– Recruitment Businesswoman of the Year Shantell Moore, Dash Couriers (Wiltshire) Ltd – Businesswoman of the Year

– Businesswoman of the Year Sian Saunders, DC Clean Group Ltd – Retail & Ecommerce Businesswoman of the Year

– Retail & Ecommerce Businesswoman of the Year Tasmin Schöpp, Geopace Training – Training & Tuition Businesswoman of the Year

– Training & Tuition Businesswoman of the Year Jane Gray, GLOW&be, Cosmetics & Skincare – Creator / Influencer Businesswoman of the Year

– Creator / Influencer Businesswoman of the Year Iesha Notice, ice Tickles Childcare – Charity Businesswoman of the Year

– Charity Businesswoman of the Year Carlissa Daniels, J&A (International) Limited – Leadership Award – Women in Business

– Leadership Award – Women in Business Beverley West, Little Paws Microchipping & Ultrasounds – Young Businesswoman of the Year

– Young Businesswoman of the Year Caitlin Wintin, Muddy Buddyz – Advertising Businesswoman of the Year

– Advertising Businesswoman of the Year Vicki Sutton, Multiply Coaching – Coaching Businesswoman of the Year

– Coaching Businesswoman of the Year Smita Gupta, Smita Gupta Advisory – Marketing Businesswoman of the Year

– Marketing Businesswoman of the Year Smita Gupta, Smita Gupta Advisory – Business Consultant – Women in Business Award

– Business Consultant – Women in Business Award Zunaira Maiwish, Tectah – Triumph over Adversity – Women in Business

– Triumph over Adversity – Women in Business Emma Tapper, The Friendly Chemical Co – Business Growth Award – Women in Business

– Business Growth Award – Women in Business Jo Bates, Thumbsie Ltd – Health & Wellbeing Businesswoman of the Year

– Health & Wellbeing Businesswoman of the Year Emma Wright, Vanilla Pod Beauty / Emma Wright Mentor – Networking Businesswoman of the Year

Women in Business Awards 2023 Finalists

Kirsty Crouch, Real and Raw Skincare – Body Shop at Home Consultant – Health & Wellbeing Businesswoman of the Year

Katie Howard, Chinwag Wines – Startup Businesswoman of the Year

Sian Saunders, DC Clean Group Ltd – Startup Businesswoman of the Year

Tasmin Schöpp, Geopace Training – Coaching Businesswoman of the Year

Jane Gray, GLOW&be, Cosmetics & Skincare – Business Growth Award – Women in Business

Iesha Notice, ice Tickles Childcare – Young Businesswoman of the Year

Carlissa Daniels, J&A (International) Limited – Young Businesswoman of the Year

Beverley West, Little Paws Microchipping & Ultrasounds – Businesswoman of the Year

Nicola Spencer, Love Autumn Rose – Social Media Businesswoman of the Year

Nicola Spencer, Love Autumn Rose – Marketing Businesswoman of the Year

Nicola Spencer, Love Autumn Rose – Triumph over Adversity – Women in Business

Caitlin Wintin, Muddy Buddyz – Creator / Influencer Businesswoman of the Year

Caitlin Wintin, Muddy Buddyz – Remote Working Businesswoman of the Year

Caitlin Wintin, Muddy Buddyz – Charity Businesswoman of the Year

Vicki Sutton, Multiply Coaching – Business Consultant – Women in Business Award

Zunaira Maiwish, Tectah – Businesswoman of the Year

Emma Tapper, The Friendly Chemical Co – Leadership Award – Women in Business

Emma Tapper, The Friendly Chemical Co – Retail & Ecommerce Businesswoman of the Year

Jo Bates, Thumbsie Ltd – Retail & Ecommerce Businesswoman of the Year

Emma Wright, Vanilla Pod Beauty / Emma Wright Mentor – Business Growth Award – Women in Business

Emma Wright, Vanilla Pod Beauty / Emma Wright Mentor – Creator / Influencer Businesswoman of the Year

The Women in Business Awards 2023 recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of female entrepreneurs who have made a significant impact in their respective industries. These women have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and business acumen, serving as role models for other aspiring entrepreneurs.

Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the Women in Business Awards 2023!