Replik Hair – Pioneers in Scalp Micropigmentation – Expands Presence in the UK Market, Spearheading Growth and Innovation

Replik Hair, a trailblazing Scalp Micropigmentation Specialist based in Bolton, Greater Manchester, has recently relocated to their new premises on Chorley New Road, driven by an extraordinary surge in 2023.

This leading establishment offers the transformative cosmetic tattooing technique known as Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP) to cater to both men and women facing hair loss, receding hairlines, and thinning hair. Its services extend throughout the North West, encompassing prominent areas like Manchester, Liverpool, Bolton, Wigan, Leigh, Horwich & Preston. Despite the economic downturn in the UK, the year 2023 has proven to be remarkably better than expected for Replik Hair.

Chelsea, the visionary Business Owner, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “Scalp micropigmentation is unequivocally the fastest growing hair loss solution in the UK, and ReplikHair is naturally at the forefront of this phenomenon! I find immense satisfaction in my career, and I genuinely adore what I do. I wholeheartedly encourage anyone dealing with hair loss to reach out to me, and those keen on joining the industry can approach me anytime for discussions on training opportunities too!”

The Art of SMP – Unveiling the Technique

SMP entails the strategic application of colour pigments on the scalp to replicate the appearance of genuine hair follicles. This artistic approach can be used to craft a new hairline, augment the density of thinning hair, conceal bald patches or scars on the head, and even camouflage hair transplant scars. Typically, the procedure spans across 3-4 sessions to ensure an authentic and inconspicuous final outcome.

Beyond offering top-quality SMP services, Replik Hair proudly serves as a Scalp Micropigmentation Training Academy, fostering the development of aspiring SMP practitioners. Their comprehensive training programme equips trainees with the essential skills and knowledge to execute SMP with finesse and self-assurance.

Chelsea Cousins, the driving force behind Replik Hair, has earned a sterling reputation for delivering unparalleled results to clients. Her expertise ensures that clients receive a personalized approach to their SMP treatment, resulting in the most fitting and exceptional outcome for their unique requirements.

Replik Hair’s Rise – A Testament to SMP’s Growing Popularity

Replik Hair’s expansion stands as a testament to the escalating popularity of Scalp Micropigmentation, emerging as a safe and effective alternative to hair transplant surgery. This non-invasive procedure grants clients the illusion of fuller hair without the risks or limitations associated with surgical interventions.

The Masterful Team behind Replik Hair

Replik Hair boasts a team of highly skilled and trained Scalp Micropigmentation specialists, proficient in various services, including alopecia camouflage, scar camouflage, hair transplant enhancement, and SMP correction. These professionals have undergone rigorous training, such as the OCN Level 4 Scalp Micropigmentation course for beginners and specialized training for machine-trained semi-permanent make-up artists.

Their expertise in SMP allows them to craft realistic and natural-looking hair, bestowing clients with the semblance of denser and more voluminous locks. Whether it pertains to male pattern baldness or female hair loss, the Replik Hair team is ardently committed to assisting clients in regaining their self-assurance and enhancing their appearance.

Unparalleled Customer Service

At Replik Hair, excellence in customer support is an unwavering priority throughout the entire process. From the initial consultation to the final treatment session, the team at Replik Hair is dedicated to ensuring that each client feels at ease, informed, and well-attended to.

Recognising the significance of transparent communication, the team is readily available to address any concerns or queries clients may have. Their paramount objective is to guarantee a positive experience, leaving clients content with the outcomes of their treatment.

Replik Hair has earned a formidable reputation for its expertise and unwavering commitment to customer service. Consequently, clients can place their trust in receiving the finest care and treatment to address their unique needs and achieve their desired results.

Contact Details





info@replikhair.co.uk 07583 103379 (& WhatsApp)info@replikhair.co.uk Main Clinic:

29 Chorley New Road

Bolton

BL1 4QR