Servca Strengthens Management Team with Promotion of Macauley Geddes to Associate Director

Servca, the leading specialty Lloyd’s Broker, is continuing its international expansion with the promotion of Macauley Geddes to the role of Associate Director. As an independent Lloyd’s of London Broker, Servca specialises in developing unique placement solutions for risks originating from its global client base, leveraging their specialist knowledge and strong relationships within the Lloyd’s and London Market.

Geddes, who joined Servca in 2016, has demonstrated exceptional dedication and a wealth of technical expertise, leading to his well-deserved promotion. Chief Executive Officer of Servca Group, Noah Jamal, emphasises the company’s belief in promoting from within and recognises Geddes’ outstanding performance in managing a challenging learning curve. In an industry marked by recent mergers and acquisitions, Servca is committed to motivating and retaining key team members, and Geddes’ organic promotion reflects the company’s successful culture.

Macauley expresses his gratitude for the growth opportunities he has received during his tenure at Servca, starting as an Account Executive and later advancing to Head of Wholesale. “Since I started working at Servca in 2016, it has been such a rewarding experience,” says Geddes. He is excited about his personal growth and what his success signifies for the organisation as a whole. He acknowledges the management team’s belief in him and extends his appreciation to their broker-clients and underwriting partners for their support throughout his journey.

As Servca approaches its 10-year anniversary in August, the boutique Lloyd’s Broker remains dedicated to identifying opportunities for growth. Noah Jamal emphasises the company’s commitment to continuous learning and adaptation to market shifts, making each day dynamic and exciting. Geddes’ organic growth within the company exemplifies the culture of ongoing innovation and evolution at Servca, with team members playing a central role in the company’s success.

With the celebration of Geddes’ promotion and their upcoming 10-year milestone, Servca looks forward to a promising future of continued growth and excellence in the industry.

About Servca



Servca is an owner-managed, independent specialty Lloyd’s Broker, working with regional, international broker-clients and MGAs in the placement of risks and programs into the

Lloyd’s and London Market.

www.servca.com