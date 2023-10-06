St. Helens Agency Unveils Innovative Website for the British Chambers of Commerce

On Monday, September 25th, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) unveiled their revamped website, developed and designed by the St Helens-based marketing agency, Sood.

Earlier this year, the BCC, a prominent organisation in the UK’s business landscape, embarked on a mission to modernise its website, aiming to better showcase its support for British businesses.

Sood, an active member of St Helens Chamber, brought a unique perspective to the project, having a firsthand understanding of the chamber’s operations and its role in supporting businesses. With their extensive expertise in web design, Sood was the natural choice to lead this initiative.

Paalan Sood, the Founder of Sood, expressed his satisfaction with the project, stating, “As Chamber members, we’ve nurtured talent through apprenticeships and Kickstart Schemes, and it’s rewarding to see the results of this training contribute to such an important Chamber project. For a smaller team like us to work on something of this magnitude has been a privilege, and our success showcases that we’re more than ready to work on bigger projects in the future.”

The project’s success underscores the capabilities of small businesses, debunking the notion that ‘small’ means ‘inferior.’ With just six years of experience and fewer than ten employees, Sood has delivered a substantial upgrade to a high-profile website.

Bryony Graham, Head of Marketing and Membership Communications at the BCC, expressed her satisfaction, saying, “This has been a key project for the British Chambers of Commerce team since the start of the year. We’re thrilled to have worked with Paalan and his dedicated colleagues. Our website is a crucial tool to tell people about the BCC and our unique Chamber Network, both here in the UK, and around the world.”

Tracy Mawson, Chief Executive of St Helens Chamber, praised the collaboration, stating, “This really does show the power of networking and the talent of local Chamber members here in St Helens. Our Chamber has a long history of helping the business community create prosperity and opportunity, in and around the town. The dynamic and young team at Sood are certainly putting St Helens on the map.”