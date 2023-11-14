Starlight-Digital Sets Sights on National Acclaim at SME National Business Awards

Starlight-Digital, an emerging force in digital marketing, is gearing up for the SME National Business Awards, vying for the title of the UK’s ‘Best New Business’. Following their unexpected triumph at the SME Northamptonshire Awards in July, founder Steven and his team have been bustling to meet the growing demand for their services. “It’s been a great year,” Steven shares with a smile. “Busy, but great!”

Founded post-pandemic in 2021 by Steven Mikellides, an award-winning digital marketer with over a decade of agency experience, Starlight-Digital represents the fusion of large agency know-how with a personalised boutique approach. Steven’s unwavering dedication has been the cornerstone of the agency’s development.

In just six months, Starlight became a certified Google and Microsoft Partner, and Steven has since expanded the team, attracting clients from diverse sectors such as ecommerce, travel, publishing, AI, education, and finance.

Now in their third year, with an award win and a team of seven digital experts, Starlight-Digital consistently delivers a vibrant client experience. With an eye on the upcoming awards, Steven remains optimistic. “We’re up against some stiff competition,” he concedes, “but we’re really inspired by our fellow SMEs who have been celebrated for their graft and grit. The energy around that pursuit of progress – it’s infectious.”

Steven emphasises the agency’s ethos: “For us, it comes down to two things; a proven method for digital performance and outstanding client experience. That blend is core to who we are and how we work.”

He adds, “Let’s be honest, we all dream of a win at Wembley. But to be named the Best New Business in the UK… that would just be the cherry on the cake.”

The awards ceremony, in its 7th year, is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on Friday 1st December 2023.