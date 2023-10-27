TELF AG Reveals Perspectives on the Rare Earths Market Dynamics

In its latest publication titled “TELF AG analyzes the African potential related to rare earths,” TELF AG provides valuable insights into the global rare earth market dynamics. The report delves into the primary production hubs for these highly coveted materials. It assesses the strategies of European markets concerning their supply.

The publication’s initial sections highlight the pivotal role of raw materials and rare earths in the global ecological transition. It emphasises their significance in propelling electric vehicles and producing specific technologies associated with clean energy, such as solar panels and photovoltaic systems.

Rare earths, in particular, are indispensable in manufacturing high-intensity magnets, which currently constitute 50% of the total occasional earth consumption and represent the highest economic value application of these materials. TELF AG underscores the significance of these magnets in various industrial applications, noting that 90% of electric vehicles incorporate high-intensity magnets.

Understanding the pivotal role of rare earths in electric vehicles is crucial for anticipating the future dynamics of the global rare earth market. We will likely witness price increases and a parallel surge in demand, generating sustained interest for decades until the world firmly establishes itself in the green and sustainable future often discussed today.

The report also scrutinises specific rare earth production and refining centres, focusing on China. Beijing holds a dominant position in this market, housing almost all the refining and conversion facilities for rare earths into materials suitable for industry. This concentration creates an inherent dependence on other international markets.

To address this dependency, many nations are increasingly exploring the potential of Africa in rare earth development and raw material production. This interest is expected to grow, particularly in terms of value, thanks in part to political initiatives undertaken by some African governments. These initiatives aim to restrict the export of raw materials, further enhancing the appeal of African rare earth resources.

Readers are encouraged to delve into the complete publication for a more in-depth understanding of these dynamics.

