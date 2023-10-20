Tiles & Trims Expands Business with New Tile Store Offering Comprehensive Tiling Solutions

For over 2.5 years, Tiles and Trims, based in Buckley, has been a trusted resource for customers seeking tools and accessories for their tiling projects. Their expertise and experience have established Tiles and Trims as the leading provider of tiling tools. Now, with the opening of a new branch in Chester, they are extending their support to a broader customer base by adding an impressive range of tiles to their offerings.

This family-owned business, owned by Phil and Melanie Bowering, takes pride in offering exclusive tile designs alongside their existing range of tools and accessories. This expansion enables customers to find everything they need for transforming bathrooms, wetrooms, and shower rooms, all under one roof.

The family ethos of the company is reflected in the active involvement of both sons, Ian and Lewis, in the day-to-day operations. Lewis brings his expertise in bathroom and shower room installation, while Ian leverages his industry connections and product knowledge to better serve their customers. With a dedicated and friendly team in the store, Tiles & Trims and their new store, Rossett Tiles and Bathrooms, are set for continued success.

Phil Bowering expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We’ve always been passionate about our business, and being able to offer a full range of tiles as well as accessories through our new store – Rossett Tiles and Bathrooms has been incredible.”

You can explore their new range of tiles and products on their website, with the option to make purchases available soon:

Rossett Tiles and Bathrooms: https://rossetttiles.co.uk/

Tiles and Trims: https://www.tilesandtrims.co.uk/