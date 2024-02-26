Zero Focus: Forging Ahead in the UK Creative Landscape

Led by Director Chris Thorne, Zero Focus emerges as a groundbreaking creative agency in the UK, heralding an inventive and distinctive approach to the creative arts.

Founded in 2019, Zero Focus has charted a course through resilience, self-development, and a dedication to artistic integrity. Chris has adeptly navigated the agency through initial setbacks and a challenging history towards a future of promise and opportunity.

The guiding principle of Zero Focus — that an exploration of emptiness can reveal profound truths — stems from Lens media and Chris’s unique creative approach. This ethos drives Zero Focus to distinguish itself in the competitive realm of creative industries by challenging the status quo and embracing the unorthodox.

Chris’s personal journey from ambiguity to clarity is synonymous with the Zero Focus ideology. Rising above personal obstacles, Chris became a CAA registered Drone Pilot, broadening the agency’s creative capabilities. Holding a BA Hons in Photography and a special interest in street model photography, portraits, and event photography, Chris brings an extensive skill set and a novel artistic vision to Zero Focus, often drawing from the authentic, monochrome candidness seen in Peter Lindbergh’s photography.

In Chris’s words, “Zero Focus represents not just a business, but a journey of self-discovery and creative exploration. Our aim is to challenge conventions, capture fleeting moments, and redefine artistic expression in all its forms.”

Zero Focus’s commitment to pushing creative frontiers and authenticity makes it a standout in a field often constrained by traditionalism. Whether collaborating with local football clubs, bands, video producers, or specialising in street model photography and non-standard portraiture, Zero Focus is relentless in its pursuit of creative excellence.

For more information about Zero Focus and its services, please visit zero-focus.jimdosite.com or contact z370focus@gmail.com.