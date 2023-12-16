Exploring the Surge in Online Casino Popularity in Canada

As online casinos in the USA are becoming increasingly popular, a significant number of Canadian gamblers are placing their bets at online casinos, as well. Since legalizing single-game sports betting launched on April 4, 2022, Canada has witnessed an avalanche of online casino activity throughout the country.The presence of gambling in Canada is a longstanding aspect of its history. Dating back to 1894, the inaugural legal Canadian gambling establishment commenced operations in Montreal, Quebec. Fast forward nearly a century, and the first commercial casino, Crystal Casino, emerged in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1989.

The 1990s witnessed a notable surge in casinos, driven by various provincial governments. Presently, Canada boasts around 90 land-based casinos. Additionally, propelled by the widespread appeal of online casinos, the country is currently experiencing another upswing in the realm of gambling.

Data Shows Rise In Online Casino Popularity In Canada

The largest beneficiary of sports betting legalization in Canada has been online casinos. In July, iGaming Ontario, which oversees the biggest regulated online gambling market in Canada, reported that a total of $14 billion in bets were made in the fiscal quarter from April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023.

Out of the $14 billion in wagers, $11.6 billion was wagered on online casino games, including blackjack, roulette, and more. In contrast, $2 billion in sports wagers were made during the same reporting period.

In iGaming Ontario’s first quarter of operation from April 4, 2022, to June 30, 2022, roughly $4 million was wagered at 31 gaming websites. An increase of $4 million to $14 billion represents an incredible infusion of interest in online gambling in Canada in just one year.

Online Gambling In Canada Thrives Through The Summer

Interestingly enough, online gambling witnessed a small bump in activity from the spring to the summer. Typically, Canadians take advantage of the warm weather to take part in recreational activities outside.

However, it didn’t deter Canadians from gambling even more on online casino games. From the fiscal reporting period of July 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023, a total of $14.2 billion in wagers were accepted.

And, once again, casino games dominated with $11.9 billion staked compared to $1.9 billion in bets on sporting events. Additionally, the numbers represent a significant increase in online gambling from the previous year.

From July 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022, iGaming Ontario reported a total of $6.04 billion in wagers, less than double during the same months in 2023. Furthermore, the number of active users increased from 628,000 in 2022 to 943,000 in 2023.

What Is Behind The Unprecedented Rise In Popularity?

With private online casino operators having an opportunity to enter the government-regulated gambling industry in Canada, the convenience of online casino games is enticing for gamblers.

Online casino operators afford Canadians the opportunity to have casino games in their pocket on a mobile device. According to gambling industry experts, technological advancements in online gaming have attracted a new generation of gamblers.

As a result, online gaming operators are providing gamblers with a modern and robust gambling experience. For instance, live dealer tables, which involve a live video feed of a gaming table with a dealer, are an immersive experience that makes players feel as if they are playing at a land-based casino.

For players inclined towards slot machines, Canadian online casinos provide a seamless experience, offering a vast selection of themed slots to choose from. Simultaneously, these online casino operators have streamlined the process of depositing money, providing gamblers with a range of deposit methods.

Opening an account and placing bets can be accomplished in just a few minutes. However, before reaching this stage, online casinos need to attract players. In their efforts to do so, operators have invested considerable effort in effectively advertising their products to Canadian consumers.

Including appearances by NHL stars Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, and even Wayne Gretzky, online casinos have invested millions in getting the attention of potential gamblers.

Hockey fans can’t go through an episode of Hockey Night in Canada without being bombarded by gambling advertisements, including betting tips from television personalities. To sweeten the deal, Canadian operators are offering alluring free betting bonuses and credits to play their casino games.

There are no indications that online casino gambling in Canada is ready to slow down in the foreseeable future. Expect to see the Canadian online gambling industry continue to expand and innovate.