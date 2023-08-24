‘I’m a Spitting Image of Justin Bieber – Sharing His Tattoos and Experiences,’ Reveals Doppelgänger

A doppelgänger of Justin Bieber, complete with matching tattoos, offers an inside look into the world of being an uncanny resemblance to the global superstar – an experience that includes facing intense online scrutiny from passionate fans.

Six years ago, Dylan Desclos embarked on a journey as a celebrity lookalike, consistently drawing comparisons to the renowned singer.

Now 27, Dylan doesn’t just settle for resembling Bieber; he takes the stage as a tribute act and maintains a thriving YouTube channel featuring his rendition of the singer’s hits.

But embodying a Bieber ‘twin’ comes with its own set of challenges – Dylan discloses instances of fervent ‘Beliebers,’ the most dedicated of Bieber’s fanbase, mobbing his hotel at the most unearthly hours.

Nevertheless, there are those who resent his emulation of the star.

Dylan, hailing from Caen, Normandy, France, shared with NeedToKnow.co.uk, “A signature aspect I share with Justin is our identical tattoos. Dressing like him is also part of my approach.”

The similarities between their appearances, including certain facial traits and mannerisms, are what Dylan attributes to his resemblance to the pop sensation.

“When I’m on stage, I embody the essence of Justin to the fullest. I believe I excel at emulating his persona,” he elaborates.

Dylan’s journey as a lookalike was sparked by his attendance at a Justin Bieber concert. Captivated by the experience, he began accumulating photographs and realized he could harness his likeness to craft a unique path.

Recalling some of the more unconventional reactions from the public, he recounts, “One unforgettable moment was when people mistook me for Justin and rapped on my hotel door at 2 am. A wave of fans arrived, snapping pictures, and even requesting autographs as if I were the real Justin Bieber.”

He concedes that while some responses have been overwhelming, he understands the intensity of affection for Justin and approaches it with grace.

Dylan’s dedication to his craft is evident as he curates his YouTube channel with a team of dancers and musicians. The extent of his commitment frequently surprises ‘Beliebers.’

His journey as a Bieber lookalike has also unlocked remarkable opportunities. Reflecting on a standout performance, he enthuses, “A highlight for me was performing in Monaco alongside fellow lookalikes like Rihanna.”

Dylan’s captivating shows have graced various venues across France, and he aspires to extend his performances to the UK and beyond.

“As I progress, I envision European dates in the future. From England to Germany, Spain, Italy, and Portugal, I aim to keep my passion kindled across various horizons,” he states.

Online, Dylan enjoys a considerable fan following, particularly on Instagram. However, his resemblance to the Canadian pop star has attracted both praise and criticism.

While he embraces the positive comments, there are detractors who express reservations about his mimicry. Dylan navigates this discourse with a level-headed perspective, understanding that perceptions vary.

Jordan Cole, one of the critics, comments, “How hasn’t this guy been sued yet? Anyone who thinks he remotely resembles Justin Bieber is simply deluded.”

In the realm of being a doppelgänger, Dylan experiences both the adoration and the naysaying, but his journey as an artist remains steadfast, undeterred by the opinions that accompany his remarkable resemblance to the music icon.