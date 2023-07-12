Holgates Holiday Parks Donates £10,000 to Pancreatic Cancer UK and St John’s Hospice following Charity Ceilidh Weekend

Holgates Holiday Parks, a family-owned business operating 10 holiday parks across Morecambe Bay, South Cumbria, and the Ribble Valley, is thrilled to announce a record-breaking donation of £10,000, evenly split between Pancreatic Cancer UK and St John’s Hospice. This generous contribution is the result of a highly successful Charity Ceilidh Weekend, which took place from 23rd to 25th June, marking its return after a 4-year hiatus.

During the weekend’s events, Holgates Holiday Parks raised an impressive total of £7,632.34. This remarkable achievement was made possible by the incredible support of our loyal customers, dedicated holiday home owners, and generous suppliers. Their enthusiasm and willingness to contribute to these worthy causes are truly inspiring.

In addition to the funds raised by our valued community, Michael Holgate, the Managing Director of Holgates Holiday Parks, personally donated £2,367.66. With a longstanding commitment to supporting these causes, this year’s event brings our overall fundraising totals to £21,332 for Pancreatic Cancer UK and £7,300 for St John’s Hospice.

Pancreatic Cancer UK holds a special place in the Holgate family’s heart and has been their primary charity since 2015. St John’s Hospice was chosen as another beneficiary due to the incredible work they do for the local community, providing palliative care and ongoing support to families.

Holgates Holiday Parks extends its deepest gratitude to everyone who played a part in making the Charity Ceilidh Weekend an outstanding success.

To learn more about Holgates Holiday Parks’ donation of £10,000 to Pancreatic Cancer UK and St John’s Hospice at the Charity Ceilidh Weekend, visit their website.

