2024 Sees a Rise in Bathroom Makeover Expenses: Buildiro’s CEO Shares Tips for Cost Efficiency

Recent analyses have shown a noticeable uptick in the costs associated with bathroom makeovers across the UK, as pointed out by Luke Polach, CEO of Buildiro. The financial outlay for updating bathrooms has seen a considerable increase over the last few years.

Luke Polach, CEO of Buildiro, asserts, “With careful planning and the right materials, a bathroom renovation can offer an excellent return on investment.” He cautions against the rising material costs, such as the 15% increase in the price of moisture-resistant plasterboard, crucial for bathroom makeovers.

“The average cost of a bathroom remodel in the UK in 2024 reflects the changing prices of materials. A standard bathroom update that cost £2,000 last year may now be closer to £2,300, primarily due to increases in raw material costs,” Polach further clarifies.

For small bathroom makeovers in the UK, the pricing for materials, fixtures, and fittings shows significant variation. Installation costs for baths, showers, and walk-in showers can vary widely, from £100 to £1,100 depending on the choice.

Buildiro’s analysis further reveals fluctuations in material prices, with hardwood plywood increasing from £34 to £42 on average. Despite some stability in prices for items like a 25kg plaster bag, other materials such as CLS Timber 2.4m have seen their average price rise from £2 to £3.50.

Polach offers key considerations for accurately estimating the cost of a bathroom project:

● If the bathroom is a renovation or a new-build installation.

● The size and scale of the bathroom suite.

● The type of tiling or flooring you choose.

● The heating choice such as radiator or underfloor heating.

● Whether you really want to add a stand-alone tub, a waterfall shower, or convert the suite into a wet room.

● If you need to change the window position or doorway to accommodate larger bathroom suites.

● The labour cost and your timeframe for the installation and refurb project.

He also points out that the shift towards sustainable interior design in 2024 can be cost-effective. The trend towards eco-friendly materials and fixtures that conserve water is becoming more prevalent, alongside features like smart showers and heated floors that offer both convenience and energy efficiency.

The cost implications for smaller homes are less daunting, with reduced requirements for materials and labour making these projects more manageable. Polach emphasises the importance of keeping abreast with the latest market prices for a successful renovation project, recommending Buildiro for up-to-the-minute pricing information and budget management.

Buildiro aids homeowners in their quest for economical bathroom renovation solutions by enabling comparisons of the latest prices from a range of suppliers.

Utilising Buildiro for price comparisons can help homeowners mitigate some of the cost increases, ensuring their bathroom makeover is both aesthetically pleasing and financially feasible.