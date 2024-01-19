Equipment Sales Surpasses 25,000 Listings in Record Time

www.equipment-sales.com, a platform for selling used construction and agricultural machinery, has achieved a remarkable milestone of 25,000 advert listings in less than a year since its launch in March 2023.

As an entity of the Euro Auctions Group, Equipment Sales draws from a rich 25-year heritage in live auction sales, ensuring fair market value for all transactions.

Global marketing manager Ciaran Devenney expressed his enthusiasm: “We are delighted with the level of growth we have seen since we launched the website last year. To reach 25,000 ad placements in such a short space of time is outstanding and a testament to the hard work the team has put in.”

The service connects sellers with an extensive network of verified buyers, providing visibility in both the UK and European markets. Ads are also featured in the monthly Equipment Sales magazine, which reaches over 80,000 dedicated buyers. The company’s strong online presence and SEO strategy further enhance seller exposure.

Sellers also have the option to be listed on the premium dealer page on Equipment Sales, with additional marketing avenues like banner advertising and social media campaigns.

Ciaran stated: “We’re proud of the fact that we help sellers dispose of their machinery to raise the capital they need, whether it be to revolve stock, inject cash into their businesses, raise capital for business development or fund retirement. These things cannot happen without the sale of your machines and people trust us to handle the process and get the best possible price for their valuable equipment.”

He continued, “We have full-time sales teams building relationships with real buyers and sellers and this is where the target database of buyers comes from which is current, live, fresh and contains names that are active in the plant and machinery sector.”

In his concluding remarks, Ciaran said, “We’re thrilled to reach 25,000 ad placements but we are continuing to grow at a rapid pace as the demand from plant and machinery sellers shows no signs of slowing.”

Visit www.equipment-sales.com for more information.