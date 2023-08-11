Thomas Clausi Extends Gratitude to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Government for Support During Moroccan Detention

Italian national and accomplished entrepreneur, Thomas Clausi, extends heartfelt appreciation to Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, and the Italian Consul General in Morocco, Mr. Marco Silvi. Their resolute backing and persistent endeavors have been pivotal in securing his release during the entire duration of his confinement.

Renowned for his entrepreneurial feats and the successful establishment of Africa Pay, a neo-bank spanning 20 African countries and creating 15,000 jobs, Clausi found himself unexpectedly detained in Morocco due to his use of bitcoin. Despite the fact that cryptocurrency usage wasn’t prohibited in the country at the time, his situation exposed him to the risk of a potential 10-year prison sentence.

Alongside his detention, Clausi faced a hefty fine of 3.4 million euros. The unwavering commitment of the Italian government, for which he expresses profound gratitude, proved instrumental in his resilience during this challenging period.

“It is thanks to the steadfast support of the Italian government and my fiancée that I managed to endure and navigate the ordeal,” Clausi disclosed. He also highlighted his deep pride in his Italian heritage, having witnessed firsthand the prompt and devoted manner in which the Italian government stands by its citizens.