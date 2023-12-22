Avail 60% off on Lexxic e-Learning Modules This December 2023!

Lexxic, an esteemed neurodiversity consultancy and a leader in championing neurodiversity in the workplace, is presenting an unmissable offer of 60% off on their Neurodiversity Awareness e-Learning modules for purchases made throughout December 2023.

Their Introduction to Neurodiversity and Neurodiversity Awareness for Line Managers modules represent the most cost-effective method to impart neurodiversity training across your entire organisation. These modules have been meticulously developed by psychologists and neurodivergent individuals, boasting over 15 years of expertise in the neurodiversity sector.

The CPD-accredited modules offer a dynamic and interactive learning approach, accessible worldwide. This ensures individuals can engage with their e-Learning at their convenience, providing a flexible training solution.

Enhance your organisation’s understanding of neurodiversity in the workplace and the support for neurodivergent individuals with their ‘Introduction to Neurodiversity in the Workplace‘ module. This module also incorporates real-life experiences of neurodivergent individuals, emphasising the importance of neuro-inclusion.

The Neurodiversity Awareness for Line Managers module is tailored to equip Line Managers with a deeper understanding of neurodiversity, empowering them with the confidence and knowledge necessary to support their neurodivergent colleagues in flourishing at work.

Now is the perfect time to invest in neurodiversity awareness training and enable your employees to start the new year with top-tier, inclusive e-Learning solutions.

For detailed terms and conditions and to take advantage of this limited-time offer, click here to visit the Lexxic e-Learning page.