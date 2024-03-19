Eclipse Glasses USA Provides ISO Accredited Eclipse Spectacles to Gateway to Better Living in Ohio

Eclipse Glasses USA, a prominent supplier of superior solar observation spectacles, is delighted to announce its contribution of 200 pairs of ISO accredited eclipse glasses to Gateway to Better Living, a renowned charitable organisation committed to assisting individuals with developmental disabilities in Mahoning and Trumbull counties, Ohio.

Gateway to Better Living offers an extensive array of services and initiatives aimed at improving the life quality of over 250 individuals with developmental disabilities. The organisation’s commitment to creating a caring and supportive atmosphere resonates with Eclipse Glasses USA’s ethos of community involvement and empowerment. The gifted spectacles will be utilised by participants at Gateway to Better Living to observe the forthcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, which will be visible across Ohio.

“We are thrilled to support Gateway to Better Living with this donation,” said Roger Sarkis, Owner of Eclipse Glasses USA. “It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community and to support an organisation that makes a real difference in the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities. We believe that everyone should have the chance to experience the awe of a solar eclipse, and we’re proud to make that possible for the people Gateway serves.”

Kristie Murphy, a spokesperson for Gateway to Better Living, expressed their gratitude, stating, “This generous donation from Eclipse Glasses USA will provide our participants with a unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage with science and nature in a safe and accessible way. We are deeply grateful for their support, which not only enriches the lives of those we serve but also brings joy and excitement to our community.”

The ISO certified eclipse glasses supplied by Eclipse Glasses USA are engineered to safeguard viewers from the sun’s detrimental rays while enabling them to witness solar eclipses in remarkable clarity. This generous gift will allow participants at Gateway to Better Living to partake in upcoming solar eclipse viewings, instilling a sense of wonder and curiosity about the natural environment.

Eclipse Glasses USA and Gateway to Better Living are eager to collaborate in creating unforgettable experiences for individuals with developmental disabilities, promoting inclusivity, education, and the thrill of discovery.