Getting Your Kids Ready for Kindergarten: A Parent’s Guide

The readiness for kindergarten encompasses far more than the mere ability to write names and recite the ABCs. It entails establishing a solid foundation for profound conceptual thinking, fostering curiosity, creativity, and developing social and emotional skills that will aid children not only in their early school days but throughout life.

This transition can be anxiety-inducing for parents, leading to contemplation about the most effective ways to prepare their children for the next phase of their educational journey.

Dr. Lauren Starnes, the esteemed senior vice president and chief academic officer at The Goddard School, along with Lee Scott, the esteemed chairperson of The Goddard School’s Educational Advisory Board, advocate preparing children for kindergarten through the following means:

Building Strong Routines and Foundations for Learning:

Language and literacy: Engage in the practice of writing by crafting individualized place cards for the dinner table. For younger children, the cards can feature the initial letter of each person’s name or delightful scribbles. Early scribbles play a significant role in the development of writing skills. Mathematics: Count together during daily tasks, like tidying up toys. Engage your children in counting the toys as they put them away. Science: Transform yard cleanup into an enjoyable experience. Engage in discussions about leaves, their color-changing phenomenon, and why they fall to the ground. Create leaf piles and delight in jumping into them. Executive function: Involve your children in family planning. Promote organizational skills by utilizing a daily or weekly chart, allowing your children to participate in its creation. For younger children, illustrations or pictures can replace words. Creative expression: Sing and dance while accomplishing tasks. Create original songs or repeat beloved ones while your children engage in basic chores, such as putting away clothes. Social-emotional development: Instill a sense of responsibility and empathy for others through the care of real or pretend pets. Take the dog for a walk, feed the cat, or tend to a pet rock. Tending to a pet fosters a sense of responsibility and empathy in children. Healthy development and well-being: Daily routines provide opportunities for children to practice fine motor skills while undertaking simple chores like setting the table, assisting in cooking by mixing or stirring, dressing themselves, and brushing their teeth.

Incorporating Playful Experiences:

Puzzles: Solving puzzles nurtures skills such as concentration, self-regulation, critical thinking, and spatial recognition. Board games: Engaging in board games offers numerous benefits to children, including enhancing memory, critical thinking, turn-taking, counting skills, and early language development. Blocks: Building structures with blocks encourages creativity, cognitive flexibility, planning, and organization. Spend quality time constructing with blocks of various shapes and colors. Clay: Encourage the development of fine motor skills beyond the use of electronic devices. Few activities surpass the benefits of modeling clay for refining fine motor skills. Learning to sculpt with clay also fosters creativity, artistic expression, and strategic thinking. Recycled materials: Inspire creativity by utilizing household items like cardboard, paper, paper towel rolls, and plastic bottles for building projects.

