UK DfE Approves Sophia High School as First Accredited Online Education Provider

The UK Department for Education’s new Online Education Accreditation Scheme (OEAS) has named Sophia High School as the first UK online education provider to become accredited.

After participating in the OEAS pilot program for online providers in 2021, Sophia High School underwent a rigorous quality assurance evaluation by Ofsted in September 2023.

The online education services sector for children has grown rapidly in England and globally in recent years and the Department for Education (DfE) has introduced the accreditation scheme to reassure children, caregivers and local authorities of the quality of education and safeguarding arrangements offered by accredited providers.

Based on the available evidence, the Secretary of State has decided that Sophia High School should be accredited for three years from the 26th of October 2023 and the school now appears on ‘Get Information about Schools’ (GIAS) as an accredited provider.

The report details how ‘Sophia High School provides a carefully designed, challenging and ambitious curriculum that is extremely well-matched to the needs of the pupils attending’ and also expresses how ‘Pupils are also overwhelmingly positive about Sophia High School. They like the small class sizes and felt that Sophia High School promotes a family-like atmosphere’. With the growing concerns surrounding the mental wellbeing of young people, it is also worth noting that the report states how students ‘feel safe’ attending the online school, suggesting that key barriers to learning are removed in this setting.

As the trailblazer for the future of education and accredited online schools, Sophia offers live online classes led by qualified teachers, as well as immersive learning in virtual environments. The curriculum is designed to equip students with the skills needed for the 21st century workplace.

“We are thrilled to have our program validated by Ofsted and accredited by the DfE,” said Melissa McBride, Founder and CEO of Sophia High School. “In light of global teacher shortages, crumbling school buildings, and mental health crises, there has never been a more urgent time to rethink education. Online learning, when done right, can provide high-quality instruction to all students, no matter where they live.”

Sophia High School is pioneering the future of online education. As the first accredited online school in the UK, it is establishing the gold standard for modern, digital-first learning.