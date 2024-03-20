Hiber Secures Acquisition of Srett Industrie

In a landmark development, Hiber, a leader in the field of well and pipeline integrity solutions, has successfully acquired Srett Industrie, a prominent manufacturer of IoT LoRaWAN-enabled hardware for ATEX environments. This strategic acquisition is set to enhance the research and development and manufacturing prowess of HiberHilo’s operations and its global client base, promising to expedite advancements in well integrity and monitoring technologies for remote areas.

With this move, Hiber, through its HiberHilo offerings, now provides a comprehensive suite of IoT solutions, encompassing hardware, LoRaWAN integration with sophisticated satellite, 3G/4G, or LAN connectivity, alongside data management.

These innovative solutions facilitate round-the-clock remote monitoring of assets, including pressure, temperature, and flow metrics, in addition to enabling remote valve operations. Hiber and Srett Industrie collectively cater to eight of the top ten global entities in the Oil & Gas and Hydrogen sectors across all continents.

Erik Boertje, Managing Director at Hiber, shared his excitement about the merger: “This is a significant moment for Hiber. This acquisition is an important step forward, and together, we look forward to accelerating to deliver sustainable and safe IoT solutions for the energy industry.”

Philippe Gambier, General Manager at Srett Industrie, reflected on the collaboration, stating, “Having worked closely with Hiber over the past years, I am confident that together we will better support the energy industry, and minimise its carbon footprint and HSE exposure while improving operation efficiencies.”

Post-acquisition, Srett Industrie will be rebranded and continue its operations under the esteemed Hiber name.