Surge in Smart Meter Installations by 30% in January Reflects Renewed Momentum

January 2024 witnessed a remarkable acceleration in the UK’s initiative to install smart meters, with a 30% month-on-month increase culminating in 221,000 installations.

This boost represents a year-on-year growth of 21%, marking the most substantial January installation figures since the pre-pandemic era of January 2020, as highlighted in ElectraLink’s latest report.

Industry experts have lauded this surge as a pivotal recovery sign, surpassing the highest January installation count recorded in the last four years.

The report draws attention to a notable dip in April 2020, when new meter installations drastically fell to 12,000 due to stringent social distancing measures.

ElectraLink’s data reveals that since the smart meter initiative kicked off in 2012, there have been over 22.48 million installations. January’s data showed the usual leaders in installation rates, with East England at the forefront with 27,000 installations, southern England with 25,000, and the East Midlands contributing 21,000.