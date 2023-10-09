18 Million Online Views from Malawi Beach Set the Stage for UK Tour by One-String Babatoni Guitar Player Gasper Nali

North Malawi’s own Gasper Nali is bringing his one-man band tour to the UK, featuring a series of 21 performances. He will be supported by the celebrated Reggae Poet Michael Mountain.

Gasper Nali, acclaimed by the likes of Songlines and RootsWorld, is renowned for his unique and energetic dance music performed on his homemade one-string Babatoni guitar. His custom-built instrument, believed to be the largest of its kind in the world, sets him apart in the world of music.

Nali shared his insights into his instrument: “This guitar I make myself. The name is babatoni. I also bring that mgolo (large bass drum). I cut two pieces out of an old oil barrel, one for the mgolo and the other for the guitar, and then I add the bluegum (eucalyptus fretboard) and wrap them with cow skins. And I make a kick pedal to beat the drum. You cannot buy a babatoni, that’s why I make it all myself.”

For most artists, achieving international success as a touring musician is a dream come true. However, for Gasper Nali, it appeared particularly impossible. Hailing from rural Northern Malawi, one of the poorest regions in Africa, Gasper initially performed with his two brothers, busking in nearby villages. Tragically, after their passing, Gasper was left to continue the band’s legacy on his own.

His breakthrough came when a video of him, posted on social media, garnered over 18 million views. This caught the attention of music project manager Mattias Stålnacke, who teamed up with Gasper to professionally record his music. The collaboration has been fruitful, with over 1 million streams on Spotify alone.

Gasper Nali is set to captivate audiences across the UK in September and October. Here are the tour dates:

Tour Dates:

Suffolk – John Peel Centre – 07th Oct

Colchester – Colchester Arts – 08th Oct

Settle – Victoria Hall – 10th Oct

Bury – Bury Met – 11th Oct

Hebden Bridge – Trades Club – 12th Oct

Newcastle Upon Tyne – Star & Shadow Cinema – 13th Oct

Glasgow – Hug & Pint – 14th Oct

Brighton – The Rose Hill – 18th Oct

Manchester – The Vale – 19th Oct

Isle of Man – Centenary Arts – 20th Oct

Whitby – Musicport Festival – 21st Oct

Northampton – Gabribadi Hotel – 22nd Oct

Liverpool – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall – 25th Oct

Weston-super-Mare – Loves Café – 26th Oct

Bristol – Lost Horizon – 27th Oct

Aberystwyth – Art Centre – 28th Oct

Prepare to be enthralled by Gasper Nali’s unique musical talent as he embarks on this exciting UK tour.