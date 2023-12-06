DocksFest 2024 in Cleethorpes to Feature Razorlight as Headline Act

The much-anticipated DocksFest 2024, set to light up the Meridian Showground in Cleethorpes on 6th July 2024, has officially announced Razorlight as its headline performer. This newly-unveiled festival will showcase an array of artists, including indie rock band Razorlight, folk-punk musician Frank Turner, rock veterans Feeder, indie-pop band Lottery Winners, Madchester genre’s Afflecks Palace, and local talents Orphan Boy and Healer. The event promises to be a memorable one, with local comedian and presenter Lloyd Griffith hosting.

Dirty Docks Ltd, collaborating with Grimsby’s Docks Beers and Docks Academy, is organising DocksFest 2024. The festival is set to offer a vibrant mix of music, an array of street food, and quality beer, ensuring an unparalleled experience for all attendees.

Will Douglas, the festival founder and Director of Dirty Docks, Docks Beers, and Docks Academy, expressed his enthusiasm: “We’re really excited to bring DocksFest to Meridian Showground in 2024. Our team has worked tirelessly to curate this amazing festival lineup of both renowned and emerging artists. As well as chart topping acts, I’m pleased we will get to shine a spotlight on the local music scene with the talents of Orphan Boy and Healer. We will also have acoustic performances from other local musicians on another stage. It’s a blend of established and emerging artists that we’ve been programming successfully at Docks Academy. We can’t wait to share this incredible day with music lovers from near and far. It should be a real celebration of our community, culture, and the power of live music to bring people together.”

Chris Gadd, Director of Stage & Light, shared his thoughts on being involved in the festival: “We’re proud to be part of DocksFest 2024 and to contribute to the vibrant cultural tapestry of our community. It’s great to be part of a team of local people bringing an event of this scale to North East Lincolnshire and we have been planning it together with Docks Beers since working on the Docks Drive-in 2020 during Covid. It will be fantastic for the area to have this on our doorstep and it’s a testament to Docks’ dedication to fostering a vibrant cultural scene in our community and the collaborative spirit they bring to business that it’s happening. It’s a stellar line-up and we’re committed to delivering a stunning live music experience.”

Tickets for the much-awaited DocksFest 2024 are now on sale and can be secured via the festival’s official website, https://www.docksfest.com. Additional information and updates about the festival can be followed on DocksFest’s social media channels (@DocksFest) and on its official website.