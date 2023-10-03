Exclusive Partnership: The Coach Company Teams Up with Alton Towers Resort

The Coach Company is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with Alton Towers Resort, introducing a brand-new coach service connecting Birmingham to Alton Towers Resort.

Operating during weekends and school holidays, this coach service offers a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, catering to like-minded individuals seeking adventure and excitement.

The departure points for the coaches include the University of Birmingham (North Gate) and a pickup location at TK MAXX Birmingham New Street. The service includes a return trip to and from Alton Towers Resort.

The coach service timetable has been thoughtfully designed to align with special events such as Scare Fest & Fireworks shows. Passengers can select between the ‘Earlier Departure’ or ‘The Late Departure,’ ensuring they maximise their enjoyment both during the journey and at the theme park.

Tickets for this coach service are competitively priced at £29.50 for a round trip. Booking is available online at https://bit.ly/3PR9r4V, where passengers can also conveniently secure entry tickets to Alton Towers Resort in addition to reserving coach seats.

Mark Bond, CEO of The Coach Company UK, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to launch our new coach service from Birmingham to Alton Towers Resort. We know that Alton Towers Resort is a popular destination for people of all ages, and we hope our new service will make it easier and more affordable for people to travel to the park.”

For further details about this exciting bus service, please visit https://bit.ly/3PR9r4V.