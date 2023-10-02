New UFO Documentary “God Versus Aliens” Suggests Life May Be a Computer Game Controlled by Extraterrestrials

In a bold exploration of one of humanity’s most profound questions, the recently released UFO documentary, “God Versus Aliens,” now streaming on Tubi and AYOZAT, delves into the intriguing possibility that life as we know it might just be a simulation meticulously crafted and overseen by extraterrestrial beings.

This captivating theory, known as Simulation Theory, posits that our existence mirrors a complex computer game, a notion initially proposed by Swedish philosopher Nick Bostrom back in 2003. Even renowned entrepreneur Elon Musk subscribes to this idea, asserting that the chances of our living in a genuinely tangible reality are minuscule, at a staggering one in a billion.

If Simulation Theory holds true, it raises significant implications for religious beliefs and the concept of a divine entity. In this paradigm, religion and God could be constructs within the computer game controlled by these enigmatic extraterrestrials. The documentary delves deep into this theory’s potential impact on global religions, especially in the event of an actual contact with these alien creators, which could potentially negate the very essence of our physical existence and our understanding of a real deity.

Harvard University’s Avi Loeb notes, “Extraterrestrial AI may form a kinship with human AI and bypass humanity altogether.”

The film boasts exclusive interviews with some of the world’s foremost UFO experts, including Nick Pope, the former head of the UK’s UFO desk at the Ministry of Defence. Pope examines the possibility of extraterrestrial beings introducing their own religions to Earth and contemplates the consequences of encountering particularly eccentric belief systems from beyond.

Additional interviewees featured in the documentary include Professor Avi Loeb from Harvard University, Seth Shostak, the Chief Astronomer at SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence), who also served as a scientific advisor on the popular film “Contact,” Tony Topping, a self-proclaimed UFO abductee, and the Rev. Daniel Thompson, who boldly predicts, “First contact with ET will make people’s heads explode.”

The documentary further explores evidence for previous visitations from extraterrestrial beings as documented in ancient texts, while also probing the potential role of artificial intelligence in the search for extraterrestrial life and whether alien civilizations might employ AI to initiate contact with humanity.

The release of “God Versus Aliens” comes at an opportune moment, coinciding with recent revelations from Department of Defense whistleblowers regarding the alleged possession of crashed “non-human” craft and bodies by the US government, as reported in The Guardian, The Telegraph, and Newsweek.

Notably, the documentary features an interview with Tony Topping, an alleged alien abductee, who claims to have experienced encounters with various types of extraterrestrial beings since childhood. Topping boldly asserts, “The Universe is populated, and we are being lied to.” Additionally, both Topping and author Brian Allan suggest the existence of a clandestine organization known as “The Collins Elite,” purportedly collaborating with extraterrestrial entities and involved in concealing abduction phenomena.

As humanity grapples with these astonishing possibilities, “God Versus Aliens” invites viewers to question the nature of reality and consider whether we might indeed be characters in a cosmic computer game, controlled by beings from beyond the stars.

