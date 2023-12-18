Pansophical’s Inaugural Album “Pay it Forward” Set for Christmas Eve Release

“Pansophical” marks its entry into the music world with the release of its debut album “Pay it Forward”, a ‘Musical Children’s Story… for Adults’, scheduled to hit digital music stores on December 24th.

This unique project is the brainchild of two highly skilled artists, Dave Thomas and Eric Nash Schermerhorn. Their collaboration infuses music and spoken voice advertising, blending story narratives with a mix of modern and ancient instruments, all set against a backdrop of immersive sound design.

Labelled as Musical Storytelling, this genre stands out by inviting the listener’s imagination to actively participate, prompting a shift in perspective on shared narratives.

Dave Thomas, with over five decades in showbiz, has voiced thousands of commercials globally. His multifaceted career spans writing, directing, voice acting, dance, comedy, theatre, anime, and documentaries.

Eric Nash, who began his musical journey at 12, gained prominence playing guitar on David Bowie’s Tin Machine tour. His talent in playing and songwriting led to further collaborations with iconic artists like Iggy Pop, THE THE, and Seal.

Their collaboration, initiated by their mutual agent, aims to reinvent storytelling through original music inspired by modern-day ‘Aesop’s fables’, tailored for the music-loving evolving homo sapiens. Their mission is to combine powerful content with truthful arts to influence mindsets and foster a better world.

Dave shares his vision: “These songs and words aren’t separated by blank empty pauses, they are knitted together with the song of nature. Music, story, and nature are scaffolding that shares one simple message; evolutionarily speaking, we as a species haven’t stopped evolving. It isn’t about me, it’s not about you, it’s about us, all of us. We can do better. Pansophy is a path to get there.”

For this project, Dave enlisted the expertise of Orbel Babyan, a master of Middle Eastern and North African string instruments like the oud and setar.

Dave reflects on the creative process: “In our first record session, I asked Eric and Babyan to speak through their guitars. Improvised conversations became songs, and music seemed to be born from thin air or wisps of smoke. It was magic. The striking result is organic, precise new music.

“Musical Storytelling deserves a genre of its own and it is our hope that we can contribute towards that recognition with this album. My voice has convinced people to spend trillions of dollars over my career – now I’m using it for something positive.”

Pre-launch reviews of the album have been overwhelmingly positive, with listeners describing it as ‘a musical journey that transcends the ordinary’ and ‘a very tranquil, grounding, relaxing, enjoyable and enriching experience’.

“Pansophical’s” first album, “Pay it Forward”, will be available in digital music stores from December 24th.