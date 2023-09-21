Premier Gospel Radio Launches Historic #Gospel4All Campaign at Houses of Parliament

On September 19, 2023, Premier Gospel Radio station made history with the launch of their groundbreaking #Gospel4All campaign at the iconic Houses of Parliament in London. This event not only celebrated the enduring power of Gospel music but also marked a significant step toward gaining official government recognition for Gospel Heritage Month in the UK.

The #Gospel4All campaign is a bold initiative aimed at uplifting, inspiring, uniting, and educating people through the soul-stirring melodies of Gospel music. It seeks to celebrate Gospel Heritage Month and bring Gospel music to the forefront of British culture and education. Premier Gospel, the leading radio station for Gospel music, is spearheading this movement to highlight the positive impact of Gospel music on individuals, communities, and society as a whole.

The launch event boasted a lineup of influential guest speakers who shared their insights and perspectives on the significance of Gospel music and the #Gospel4All campaign’s objectives:

Kim Johnson MP expressed pride in the spotlight the campaign shines on Gospel music and the importance of bringing it to schools through pilot projects.

Thangam Debbonair, Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, highlighted the need for changing the support and funding for Gospel music.

Kevin Bennett, Acting CEO of Premier Christian Communications, emphasised the hope that the Gospel 4 All campaign will open doors for Gospel music programs in various institutions.

The event also featured compelling performances from Platoon Music’s Ryan Hylton and Folabi Nuel as part of their Apple Music Gospel Heritage Month project, “A UK GOSPEL CELEBRATION.”

Muyiwa Olarewaju OBE, Premier Gospel’s Station Director, provided an insightful presentation on the #Gospel4All campaign, inviting attendees to join the movement. He shared a manifesto pledge from Premier Gospel to:

Uplift: Collaborate with charities and organisations to uplift marginalised communities.

Inspire: Engage with young people through music, events, and mentorship programs.

Unite: Promote inclusivity and diversity within the Gospel music industry.

Educate: Advocate for the inclusion of Gospel music in school curriculums and educational initiatives.

Join Premier Gospel in their mission to celebrate, uplift, inspire, unite, and educate through the power of Gospel music. Follow the #Gospel4All campaign on social media and be part of this historic moment.