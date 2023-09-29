Renowned Artists, Including Banksy, to Showcase Work in Northamptonshire for the First Time

In a historic first, renowned artists, including the elusive Banksy, are set to exhibit their works in Northamptonshire. The Rooftop Arts Centre, in collaboration with Brandler Galleries, is gearing up to host “Steel Nerve,” an exhibition of contemporary urban street art.

Never before witnessed in Northamptonshire, an internationally acclaimed lineup of artists, including Banksy, Blek Le Rat, Connor Brothers, Copyright, Ben Eine, Tracy Emin, Damien Hirst, and My Dog Sighs, among others, will showcase their creations at the Rooftop Arts Centre in Corby.

The “Steel Nerve” exhibition is scheduled to run from November 1st to January 28th, with the arts centre open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday between 11 am and 4 pm.

Tickets are available for purchase on the art centre’s website (with advanced booking recommended) or via telephone at 01523 267010. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door.

Rooftop Arts is a not-for-profit charity that has been an integral part of the town for a decade. Its mission is to establish a space where the community can connect with the arts, participate in workshops, and enjoy exhibitions. The Rooftop Arts Centre is home to 15 resident artist studios, providing a platform for local artists to create, share their work with visitors, and offer guidance and support to emerging artists.

Dinah Kazakoff, Gallery Director, expressed pride in presenting an exhibition of this caliber in Corby, aiming to elevate the town’s cultural profile and make the arts accessible to the entire community. The gallery will also conduct free workshops inspired by the exhibition, allowing participants to create their own street art under the guidance of professional artists.

John Brandler, of Brandler Galleries, shared his excitement about collaborating with this exceptional art project in Corby, which stands out from the conventional art scenes in London, Bristol, and Edinburgh. He highlighted how the collection illustrates the evolution of what was once considered criminal art into high art.

The Rooftop Arts Centre is conveniently located in Corby Town Centre, offering easy access to various transportation options:

By Train:

Within walking distance of Corby Train Station, served by East Midland Railway (EMR) with direct access to London St Pancras Station.

By Bus:

Corby Town Centre is well-connected to the rest of the country and the wider area through local and national bus services.

By Car:

Corby can be reached from the east and west via the A14 and M6, and from the north to south via the M1 and A1 major roads. Local traffic is facilitated by the A43. Paid parking is available within the Corby Town Centre complex, with some nearby free on-street parking within easy walking distance.

To learn more about the exhibition or to purchase tickets, please visit here.