The Big Retreat 2024: A Festival of Feel-Good in Pembrokeshire

Prepare to embark on an uplifting journey at The Big Retreat Festival, returning in 2024 to the idyllic village of Lawrenny in Pembrokeshire. From 24-27 May, this four-day festival offers an escape into positivity and wellness.

Praised as a transformative experience by past attendees, The Big Retreat stands out as a unique celebration. Amber Lort-Phillips, the festival’s co-founder, shares, “The Big Retreat is a celebration of positivity, curiosity, and self-care. With 300 carefully curated experiences across 10 different areas, led by hundreds of instructors and artists, this festival really does have something for everyone and has been voted one of the top wellbeing and adventure festivals in the UK.”

The 2024 lineup boasts an impressive array of musical acts, including Lucy Spraggan, The Feeling, Deco, Adwaith, and the Sunbirds. The atmosphere is further enhanced by DJ sets from Gok Wan, Kimberly Wyatt, and a nostalgic mix from DJ Mother Pukka.

Attendees can also look forward to a wealth of fitness and wellness sessions led by experts like Madeleine Shaw, Mr Motivator, Maude Hirst, Kate Rowe-Ham, Keris Louise, and Ravi Dixit.

The Talk Tent will host engaging discussions with personalities such as Dr Alex George, Simon Ong, Gail Porter, Anna Whitehouse, and Baroness Susan Greenfield. Comedy fans can enjoy a night with Mel Owen and Lelia Navabi.

Food lovers will relish culinary talks and demonstrations by Gaz Oakley, Kim Joy, and Kwoklyn Wan. Adventure seekers can indulge in wild swimming and paddleboarding, while the Woodland Spa offers massage and private hot tub experiences.

Family-friendly and inclusive, the festival provides various accommodation options, from camping to glamping and local hotel stays.

Amber adds, “Tickets are selling fast with over 50% already gone, so we’re urging those interested to book quickly to make sure they don’t miss out on a life-changing experience. See you in 2024!”

Book your tickets on The Big Retreat website for an unforgettable festival experience.