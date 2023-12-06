Burton Constable Holiday Park Reintroduces Fishing, Offers New Opportunities for East Yorkshire’s Youth

Fishing has made a comeback at Burton Constable Holiday Park, thanks to the dedication of staff and volunteers who cleared a significant growth of lilies from the North Lake. After around 60 hours of hard work, fishing enthusiasts have restored the lake for seasoned anglers and have also inspired an initiative to teach fishing to underprivileged children in East Yorkshire.

Park Manager and ex-youth worker Lee Marshall envisioned the idea of using the park’s facilities to benefit local children. His plan is to launch a program to teach fishing skills to 500 children from schools in disadvantaged areas, encouraging them to connect with nature and reduce screen time. Lee has sought funding from the Environment Agency and Angling Trust to transform this vision into a reality.

Lee Marshall commented on the potential of the lakes: “Our lakes could offer so many opportunities. These children could be future fishers.”

Lee’s focus extends beyond fishing, emphasizing the health of the fish and the lake ecosystem. The lakes at Burton Constable Holiday Park, a haven for various fish species and designed by Capability Brown, have been carefully maintained in collaboration with the Burton Constable Foundation. Aqua Contractor was engaged to strategically cut the lilies, improving biodiversity while preserving some lilies as fish shelters.

The removal of the lilies has revitalized fishing at the park, with volunteers actively restocking and assessing the current fish population.

Lee shared insights into the volunteers’ efforts: “Volunteers are out there all day fishing to see what is in the lake and if there is anything unexpected.”

Jack Constable, who manages the Park with his mother, Rodrica, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are delighted we have been able to carry out this work as part of our continuous care for the heritage and nature that surrounds us. In addition to this, we are excited by the plans to engage with the community and get young people fishing, and we look forward to the Park being a fishing hotspot once again.”

The Holiday Park aims to host competitions and family days to introduce fishing to younger generations.

Lee shared his excitement about the project: “We have received many questions from visitors, including fishermen, about the project to rejuvenate the lakes. We have enjoyed educating them on lake management. It is a case of learning all the way along and trying to bring people with you. It is an exciting time at the Park for us, and we look forward to the next stage of the plan.”