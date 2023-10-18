Discover the enchantment of Sicily’s gems: 5 Places to Visit in this beautiful island

Sicily, the largest island in Italy, hides many treasures. Not only it does have a wonderful natural environment, with beaches with turquoise waters and magnificent coves and coasts: it also has an interesting history. Being one of the most important islands in the Mediterranean, it was invaded by the Phoenicians, the Greeks, the Carthaginians, the Romans, the Germans, the Byzantines, the Normans… Thanks to these people who succeeded one another, Sicily has created an interesting identity that mixes many different cultures.

Sicily is a place where the environment, the landscape, the history, and the inhabitants determine a different personality. In today’s post, we show you the 5 places that you cannot miss if you travel to Sicily.

1. Syracuse

The city of Syracuse has been famous since the time of Ancient Greece, as it was an important cultural center. 5 places you should visit there:

– The archaeological zone of Neápolis. In the center of the city, it treasures authentic Greco-Roman jewels: the Greek theater, the stone quarries, the Roman amphitheater, the Augustean Arch.

– The Cathedral of Syracuse. Built in the 7th century on the ancient Temple of Athena, it is a symbol of the city. Its statues are the work of the important sculptor Ignazio Marabitti.

– Piazza Archimede. It houses the Fontana di Diana, a masterpiece by Giulio Moschetti.

– The Castle of Eurialo. One of the most important fortresses of antiquity, it was impregnable thanks to the 3 moats that surrounded the structure, making it impossible to attack the castle.

– The Ear of Dionysus. This curious artificial limestone cave has excellent acoustics thanks to its peculiar shape.

2. Cefalù

This quiet town is one of the largest spa centers in all of Sicily. What you can’t miss:

– Cefalù Beach. The town’s magnificent, long beach, with golden sands, is a must-see.

– The historic center of Cefalù. The old town is probably familiar to you, as the famous movie Cinema Paradiso was filmed here. The crown jewels are the Norman Cathedral and the Palazzo Osterio Magno.

– The High Rock. This spectacular bluff completely surrounds Cefalù and offers the best views of this fishing town. There are very interesting archaeological remains, such as the medieval castle and the temple of Diana.

3. Taormina

Taormina has been a very important tourist center for centuries thanks to its privileged location.

What to see:

– Isola Bella and Mazzarò beaches. Of great beauty, they are accessible thanks to a curious cable car system.

– The Greek theater. One of the best-preserved Greek sites on the island with spectacular views. Greek comedies were performed there and gladiators also fought during Roman domination.

– The Etna volcano. Declared a World Heritage Site, it is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. Although it has caused great destruction in the past, today it is not considered a particularly dangerous volcano, so you have no excuse to visit it.

4. Scopello

It is a small Sicilian town surrounded by streams. Here are the facts you need to know about Scopello:

– The place is located in western Sicily, a few kilometers from Castellammare del Golfo (another charming town). Scopello, from the 17th century, is located about 40 kilometers from Trapani.

– Good food, culture, history, and sea. There are many reasons why it is worth spending a few days in Scopello, to have the opportunity to discover its fantastic Tonnara, the two Faraglioni (tower rocks), and the Baglio.

– One of the best-known places in Scopello is undoubtedly the ancient Tonnara di Scopello from the 13th century. The entrance to the Tonnara costs €10.00 and includes a guided tour of about 45 minutes that takes place at established times and access to Faraglioni beach. La Tonnara is open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (in summer).

5. Menfi

It is located in the seaside resort of the same name in the north-west of the Sicily region. The beach is mainly sandy and golden in color, it goes from Porto Palo to the Cipollazzo marina. Some areas have the unmistakable characteristic of being composed of small-medium-sized white pebbles.

