Hazy Synthetic Data Platform Now Accessible on Temenos Exchange

Hazy, a front-runner in tabular synthetic data, has today publicised that its Synthetic Data Platform is now accessible on Temenos Exchange, a hub for integrated fintech solutions. This integration with Temenos empowers banks to swiftly utilise safe, production-grade synthetic data generated by AI.

Located in London, UK, Hazy has crafted a platform that allows organisations to safely create synthetic data as a direct substitute for real data using generative AI. This ensures rapid access to high-quality data while safeguarding customer privacy.

When combined with Temenos’s industry-leading core banking platform, this synthetic data integration promises to significantly expedite the adoption of AI, testing, innovation, and analytics in banking.

Temenos Exchange, known for bringing innovations to market swiftly and on a large scale, provides an assortment of pre-integrated, verified fintech solutions. These solutions, deployable on Temenos’s open platform for composable banking, aid banks in rapidly developing new financial services, simultaneously cutting down development costs.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems at Temenos, shared: “Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetise new banking solutions. The integration with Temenos and joining Temenos Exchange means Hazy can write once and be readily available to the thousands of banks globally that run on our platform.”

Harry Keen, Co-founder and CEO of Hazy, remarked, “We are excited to launch Hazy on the Temenos Exchange in what is a significant step in greater access to enterprise-grade synthetic data. In an era marked by increasing concerns about data breaches, privacy violations, and stringent regulatory frameworks, synthetic data is fast becoming the go-to data privacy tool and the standard for sharing and using data safely.

For the last seven years, we’ve focused on building a robust platform that serves banking firms with complex environments and a lot of data. This collaboration with Temenos and other leading providers in its marketplace will enable greater scale of the technology and is a prime example of generative AI being used to drive the next era of banking.”

The availability of Hazy on Temenos Exchange amplifies our commitment to the banking sector, allowing Temenos customers to efficiently benefit from tabular synthetic data. We are eager to utilise the strengths of the Temenos platform to further our business objectives.”