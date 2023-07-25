Delightful Brunch Delicacies to Celebrate the Arrival of Spring

Embrace the beauty of spring with vibrant decorations and cheerful frills as you prepare to indulge in the joyous tradition of brunch. Whether it’s a cozy morning meal shared with a loved one or a gathering of friends, family, and neighbors, the sunny days of this season set the perfect stage for a delightful brunch experience.

Impress your special someone with a delectable treat, Mini Banana Rice Pancakes for two, crafted from the goodness of Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa Cups. In just 1 minute, the wholesome blend of red quinoa and brown rice is ready to grace your table, and the preparation is quick and easy, leaving you with more quality time together.

Recognized for its crunchiness and the chewy texture of brown rice, this harmonious combination earned a place on the prestigious “Men’s Health” Best Foods for Men Awards in 2022. Offering single-serve portions, you can relish the grains straight from the BPA-free cup, making it a simple yet nutritious lunch or snack with an abundant 55 grams of whole grains in each serving.

For a brunch that caters to a larger gathering, consider including the Hearty Bacon and Egg Breakfast on your menu. In just 35 minutes, you can effortlessly satisfy the brunch cravings of up to 12 guests with this delightful main course that pairs perfectly with other morning favorites.

Making this family-style breakfast a breeze is the dependable Minute Rice & Quinoa blend. Within 10 minutes, a delightful mix of brown rice, red rice, wild rice, and quinoa cooks up to a fluffy and slightly chewy texture with a delightful nutty flavor. It can also serve as an excellent substitute for oatmeal in various breakfast dishes, adding convenience and enjoyment to your meals. Additionally, the packaging is BPA-free and recyclable through store drop-off in most communities, while the carton can be easily recycled curbside.

Mini Banana Rice Pancakes

Prep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 20 minutes Servings: 2

Ingredients:

1 cup Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 bananas, divided

1 egg, beaten

1/4 cup pure maple syrup, divided

4 teaspoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Heat rice and quinoa according to package directions. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk milk and lemon juice. Let it stand for 5 minutes. Mash 1/2 banana and transfer to the milk mixture. Add the beaten egg and 1 teaspoon of maple syrup, then stir to combine. Incorporate the melted butter. Pour the milk mixture over the flour mixture and whisk just until combined; avoid overmixing. Fold in the rice and quinoa. Let the batter rest for 10-15 minutes. Preheat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and brush it with 1 teaspoon of oil. Once hot, reduce the heat to medium-low. In batches, adding oil as needed, scoop 1 tablespoon of batter per pancake into the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until bubbles form. Flip and cook for 1-2 minutes until golden on the bottom. Slice the remaining half and full bananas. Serve the pancakes with the remaining maple syrup, banana slices, and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon.

Hearty Bacon and Egg Breakfast

Prep time: 5 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes Servings: 12

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

1 1/2 bags Minute Rice & Quinoa

9 eggs, lightly beaten

5 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

Black pepper, to taste

Instructions: